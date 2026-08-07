In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
Bravo vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bravo
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|ADMS
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.85 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|348 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs
|-