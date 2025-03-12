In 2026 ADMS Bravo or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Bravo vs CB350RS Comparison