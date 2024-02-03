In 2024 ADMS Bravo or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 ADMS Bravo or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Bravo Price starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bravo has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl. Bravo vs Pulsar N250 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bravo Pulsar n250 Brand ADMS Bajaj Price ₹ 1.85 Lakhs ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Range 80-100 km/charge - Mileage - 39.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 249 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-8 Hrs -