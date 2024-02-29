In 2024 ADMS Boxer or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
ADMS Boxer Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
Boxer has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
Boxer vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Boxer
|R15 v4
|Brand
|ADMS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Range
|100-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55.20 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-