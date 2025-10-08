In 2026 ADMS Boxer or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Boxer Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Boxer has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Boxer vs Gixxer SF Comparison