In 2026 ADMS Boxer or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Boxer Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. Boxer has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Boxer vs Gixxer Comparison