In 2026 ADMS Boxer or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Boxer Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Boxer up to 100-150 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Boxer vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Boxer
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|ADMS
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|100-150 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.19 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hrs.
|-