Boxer vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Boxer Elite Brand ADMS Prevail Electric Price ₹ 1.25 Lakhs ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 100-150 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity 2.19 kWh - Charging Time 4-8 Hrs. 8 Hrs.

In 2026 ADMS Boxer or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. ADMS Boxer Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Boxer up to 100-150 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.