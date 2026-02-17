In 2026 ADMS Boxer or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Boxer Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Boxer has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Boxer vs Jawa Comparison