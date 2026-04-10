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ADMS Boxer vs Bajaj Pulsar 180

In 2026 ADMS Boxer or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. ADMS Boxer Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Boxer has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
Boxer vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Boxer Pulsar 180
BrandADMSBajaj
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Range100-150 km/charge-
Mileage-42.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.19 kWh-
Engine Capacity-178 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Boxer
ADMS Boxer
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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ADMS Boxer Visual Comparison

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Specification
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Range
100-150 km
Continious Power
2500-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Features
Seat Type
Single-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.19 kWh12 V
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,29,4941,35,015
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,13,235
RTO
09,589
Insurance
4,4949,136
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7832,901

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