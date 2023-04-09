Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Citroen Car > EC3 > Car Offers in Varanasi

Check latest offers on your car

Citroen Ec3 Car Discount Offers in Varanasi

Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.

We have Offers available on following models in other cities

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 27,000 + Corp…
Available in Ahmedabad
Applicable on m68str & 1 more..
m68str
m67str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Ahmedabad
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
m2plus7str
m2plus8str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 125,000 + Cor…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 3 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 85,900 + Corp…
Available in Bangalore
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 1 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Chandigarh
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 1 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 15,000 + Corp…
Available in Chandigarh
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 125,000 + Cor…
Available in Chennai
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 3 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 85,900 + Corp…
Available in Chennai
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 1 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Consumer Scheme up to Rs. 125,000 T&C…
Available in Hyderabad
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 3 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Consumer Scheme up to Rs. 86,000 T&C'…
Available in Hyderabad
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 1 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Indore
Applicable on m68str & 1 more..
m68str
m67str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 27,000 + Corp…
Available in Indore
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
m2plus7str
m2plus8str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 125,000 + Cor…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 3 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 86,000 + Corp…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 1 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Bhubaneswar
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 1 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 15,000 + Corp…
Available in Bhubaneswar
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 27,000 + Corp…
Available in Surat
Applicable on m68str & 1 more..
m68str
m67str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Surat
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
m2plus7str
m2plus8str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 125,000 + Cor…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 3 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 86,000 + Corp…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 1 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 27,000 + Corp…
Available in Vadodara
Applicable on m68str & 1 more..
m68str
m67str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Vadodara
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
m2plus7str
m2plus8str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Amritsar
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 1 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 15,000 + Corp…
Available in Amritsar
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Bhopal
Applicable on m68str & 1 more..
m68str
m67str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 27,000 + Corp…
Available in Bhopal
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
m2plus7str
m2plus8str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 27,000 + Corp…
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on m68str & 1 more..
m68str
m67str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
m2plus7str
m2plus8str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 125,000 + Cor…
Available in Mysore
Applicable on m68str & 1 more..
m68str
m67str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 85,900 + Corp…
Available in Mysore
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
m2plus7str
m2plus8str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 27,000 + Corp…
Available in Rajkot
Applicable on m68str & 1 more..
m68str
m67str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Rajkot
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
m2plus7str
m2plus8str
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Jalandhar
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 1 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 15,000 + Corp…
Available in Jalandhar
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 1 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 15,000 + Corp…
Available in Ludhiana
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Ujjain
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 1 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 27,000 + Corp…
Available in Ujjain
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 20,000 + Corp…
Available in Gwalior
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 1 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 27,000 + Corp…
Available in Gwalior
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 86,000 + Corp…
Available in Kannur
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 1 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 125,000 + Cor…
Available in Kannur
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 86,000 + Corp…
Available in Palakkad
Applicable on M2 8 STR & 1 more..
M2 8 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
M2 7 STR
₹ 12.3 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Mahindra Marazzo
On Mahindra Marazzo :- Cash Discount up to Rs. 125,000 + Cor…
Available in Palakkad
Applicable on M4 Plus 7 STR & 3 more..
M4 Plus 7 STR
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
M4 Plus 8 STR
₹ 13.5 Lakhs
M6 Plus 7 STR
₹ 14.35 Lakhs
M6 Plus 8 STR
₹ 14.43 Lakhs
Expired
View Complete Offer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Complete Offer" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city

Locate Citroen Dealers in Varanasi

No Citroen Dealers Found in Varanasi

Offers By Brand

View More Brands

Offers by City

Popular Cities with offers

Delhi
Kolkata
Ahmedabad
Mumbai
Chennai
Hyderabad
Pune
Bangalore

Choose Offers by Brand & City

Trending Cars

See All
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

₹ 19.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Complete Offer" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city