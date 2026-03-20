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Citroen Basalt X Car Discount Offers in Delhi

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We have Offers available on following models in Delhi

MG Astor
On MG Astor :- Special Benefits Upto ₹25,000* + Exchange Ben…
Available in Delhi
Applicable on Sprint & 12 more..
Sprint
₹ 9.65 Lakhs
Shine
₹ 11.2 Lakhs
Select
₹ 12.26 Lakhs
Select 15 mt blackstorm
Select CVT
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
Select 15 cvt blackstorm
Sharp Pro
₹ 13.23 Lakhs
100 year edition 15 mt
Sharp Pro CVT
₹ 14.38 Lakhs
100 year edition 15 cvt
Savvy Pro CVT
₹ 15.16 Lakhs
Savvy Pro Sangria CVT
₹ 15.16 Lakhs
Savvy pro sangria turbo at
Expiring on 31 Mar
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La Maison Citroën Delhi

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C-160, Industrial Area Phase1, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110028, delhi, Delhi 110028
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+91 - 9876313131
   

La Maison Citroen South Delhi

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Safdarjung Enclave, A 2/4, Africa Ave, Opposite Bhikaji Cama Place, Block A 2, P, New Delhi, Delhi 110029, delhi, Delhi 110029
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+91 - 9999614797

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