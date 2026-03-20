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Citroen Basalt X Car Discount Offers in Delhi
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We have Offers available on following models in Delhi
MG Astor
On MG Astor :- Special Benefits Upto ₹25,000* + Exchange Ben…
Available in Delhi
Applicable on Sprint & 12 more..
Sprint
₹ 9.65 Lakhs
Shine
₹ 11.2 Lakhs
Select
₹ 12.26 Lakhs
Select 15 mt blackstorm
Select CVT
₹ 13.42 Lakhs
Select 15 cvt blackstorm
Sharp Pro
₹ 13.23 Lakhs
100 year edition 15 mt
Sharp Pro CVT
₹ 14.38 Lakhs
100 year edition 15 cvt
Savvy Pro CVT
₹ 15.16 Lakhs
Savvy Pro Sangria CVT
₹ 15.16 Lakhs
Savvy pro sangria turbo at
Expiring on 31 Mar
La Maison Citroën Delhi
C-160, Industrial Area Phase1, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110028, delhi, Delhi 110028View More
La Maison Citroen South Delhi
Safdarjung Enclave, A 2/4, Africa Ave, Opposite Bhikaji Cama Place, Block A 2, P, New Delhi, Delhi 110029, delhi, Delhi 110029View More
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Lamborghini Urus
₹ 4.18 Cr*Onwards
VinFast VF7
₹ 21.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra XEV 9S
₹ 19.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹ 13.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Nexon
₹ 8 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra Thar ROXX
₹ 12.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Kia Seltos
₹ 10.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards