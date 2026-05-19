You Bought Zero Depreciation Cover, But Still Had to Pay Something from Your Pocket. Why?

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Buying a zero depreciation add-on gives many car owners a sense of comfort. It is easy to assume that, with this cover in place, the insurer will pay every rupee of the repair bill whenever there is a claim. But most people find that they still have to contribute something from their own pocket. This is not usually an error; it is the way the cover is structured.
Understanding additional expenses is easier when you know what a zero depreciation cover includes. Here we have discussed in detail.
In a normal comprehensive policy without this add-on, the insurer applies depreciation on parts when settling a claim.
There are several elements of a claim that are usually not covered, even when zero depreciation is active:
Most policies specify a mandatory amount that the policyholder must bear for every claim. This is called the compulsory excess. Even with a zero depreciation add-on, this amount remains payable by the customer.
Some owners opt for an additional voluntary excess to reduce their premiums. In such cases, they must pay both the compulsory and voluntary excesses before the insurer’s share is applied.
Standard policies often exclude items such as engine oil, coolant, brake fluid, nuts, bolts and other small parts. Unless there is a specific consumables add-on, these costs may not be covered. Even with that add-on, there may be limits and conditions.
Policies may cover labour associated with panel replacement, painting and related work, but there can be situations where some labour items are only partly covered or treated separately.
The zero depreciation add-on itself often comes with conditions that affect how it works:
These details do not always stand out at the time of purchase, but they often appear clearly in the policy wording and schedule.
It is also important to remember that zero depreciation operates within the broader structure of your policy.
Many misunderstandings arise because the name “zero depreciation" sounds complete, while in reality, it addresses only one part of the claim calculation. The policyholder remains responsible for the agreed excess, non-covered items, and any portions limited by the wording. Insurers such as HDFC ERGO explain these aspects through product brochures and policy documents. However, it is still helpful for customers to read those sections slowly and ask questions before relying on any one term.
Taking time to understand these details can also help you decide which add-ons to choose at the next renewal and how to interpret your claim experience. When you know in advance which parts of a bill you are likely to bear yourself, it becomes easier to separate expected contributions from genuine issues that might require clarification or dispute.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
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