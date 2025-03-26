Why Customisable Car Insurance Policies Are Here to Stay

The car insurance landscape in India has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. The ability to purchase car insurance online as well as offline has simplified the process, offering unparalleled convenience and transparency. One of the most noteworthy advancements in this space is the introduction of customisable car insurance policies. Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all plans, these policies empower car owners to tailor their coverage to meet their unique needs and preferences.

If you're considering renewing or purchasing a policy, opting for a customisable plan can be a smart choice. This article explores the top reasons to choose customisable car insurance policies and how they offer better value for money

What Are Customisable Car Insurance Policies?

Customisable car insurance policies allow policyholders to select specific add-ons, coverage limits, and benefits based on their driving habits, vehicle type, and budget. While a standard comprehensive car insurance plan provides broad coverage, it may include features you don’t need or exclude benefits you want. Customisable policies address this issue by offering greater control over what you pay for and what you receive.

When you purchase car insurance online or offline, many insurers provide the flexibility to choose and combine features, ensuring your policy perfectly matches your requirements.

Top Reasons to Buy Customisable Car Insurance Policies

1. Pay Only for What You Need

One of the most significant advantages of customisable car insurance policies is cost-effectiveness. Traditional plans often include features you might not require, such as accessory coverage or roadside assistance you rarely use. Customisable policies let you eliminate unnecessary components, ensuring you only pay for essential coverage.

For instance:

If you live in a flood-prone area, you can add an engine protection cover.

If you frequently experience hailstorms, you might focus on windshield protection.

2. Enhanced Protection with Add-Ons

Customisable policies allow you to select from a wide range of add-ons to enhance the coverage of your comprehensive car insurance plan. Some popular options include:

Zero Depreciation Cover : Ensures you receive the full claim amount without factoring in depreciation.

: Ensures you receive the full claim amount without factoring in depreciation. Engine Protection Cover : Essential for vehicles in waterlogged or flood-prone areas.

: Essential for vehicles in waterlogged or flood-prone areas. Roadside Assistance : Provides 24/7 support for breakdowns, towing, and fuel delivery.

: Provides 24/7 support for breakdowns, towing, and fuel delivery. Consumables Cover : Covers expenses for items like engine oil, nuts, bolts, and brake fluid, often excluded from standard policies.

: Covers expenses for items like engine oil, nuts, bolts, and brake fluid, often excluded from standard policies. Return-to-Invoice Cover: Compensates the car's invoice value in the event of total damage or theft.

These add-ons offer tailored protection, reducing out-of-pocket expenses during unforeseen situations.

3. Flexibility to Adapt to Changing Needs

Customisable policies can evolve with your circumstances. For example:

If you upgrade to a luxury car, you can add return-to-invoice or consumables cover for better protection.

As your car ages, you might drop certain features, such as zero depreciation, to save on premiums.

This flexibility ensures your policy remains relevant and cost-efficient over time.

4. Ease of Managing Policies Online

The option to buy and manage car insurance online is as helpful the option to buy and manage policy offline. With just a few clicks, you can:

Compare plans from different insurers

Add or remove features

Renew your coverage without any hassle

Many insurers also provide mobile apps, enabling you to update your coverage, check claim statuses, or download policy documents at your convenience.

5. Better Value for Money

Customisable policies ensure you don’t overpay for unnecessary features or compromise on essential coverage. By tailoring your policy to your specific needs, you get maximum value for your money.

6. Improved Claim Experience

Customisable car insurance policies often come with smoother claim processes. When purchased online, they provide access to digital-first services, such as:

Instant Claim Intimation : Notify claims via apps or websites for quicker processing.

: Notify claims via apps or websites for quicker processing. Cashless Repairs : Get your car repaired at network garages without upfront payments.

: Get your car repaired at network garages without upfront payments. 24/7 Support: Access round-the-clock assistance for emergencies.

With greater clarity about what your policy covers, disputes during claims are minimised, leading to a hassle-free experience.

How Customisable Policies Outshine Standard Comprehensive Insurance

Customisable car insurance policies offer several advantages over standard comprehensive plans:

Coverage Options : Tailored to individual needs instead of fixed, predefined features.

: Tailored to individual needs instead of fixed, predefined features. Add-On Flexibility : Provides a broader range of optional benefits.

: Provides a broader range of optional benefits. Cost Efficiency : Reduces costs by eliminating unnecessary coverage.

: Reduces costs by eliminating unnecessary coverage. Adaptability: Adjusts to changing requirements, ensuring ongoing relevance.

Steps to Buy Customisable Car Insurance

Compare Policies: Use online tools to compare plans from various insurers or visit your nearest insurance company brand, agent for details. Assess Your Needs: Identify risks based on your vehicle, location, and driving habits. Select Add-Ons: Choose additional coverage options that align with your requirements. Calculate Premiums: Use premium calculators to estimate costs for your customised policy. Purchase: Finalise the transaction via the insurer's agent, website or mobile app.

Conclusion

Customisable car insurance policies are the future of insurance in India, offering unparalleled flexibility and value for money. They empower car owners to design coverage that aligns with their specific needs, providing enhanced protection without unnecessary costs.

Whether you’re selecting add-ons for a more comprehensive plan, or adapting your policy to new circumstances, customisable policies are a practical and cost-effective solution.

If you’re looking to move beyond the generic offerings of traditional plans, consider switching to a customisable comprehensive car insurance policy. It ensures better protection and peace of mind, allowing you to drive confidently, knowing you’re prepared for what truly matters.

Note to the reader: This article is part of HT Auto's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

