Used car loans in Budget 2026: How GST 2.0 and budget measures can influence borrowing costs

The Union Budget 2026 has brought renewed attention to how government policy impacts financial decisions for Indian households. This includes purchases such as pre-owned vehicles. Following the GST reforms announced in September 2025 (often referred to as ‘GST 2.0’), and subsequent policy direction reinforced in Budget 2026, buyers in the pre-owned car segment are asking an important question: How will these developments influence borrowing costs and overall affordability?

Improved documentation and compliance are expected to benefit buyers by making financing easier and more transparent, ultimately leading to better loan terms and affordability.

What GST 2.0 means for pre-owned cars

The GST Council’s reforms announced in September 2025 (often referred to as ‘GST 2.0’) marked a change in the Goods and Services Tax framework, with continued policy support reflected in Budget 2026.

These reforms focus on making compliance easier for both buyers and sellers, transactions more transparent and eliminating ambiguities in the application of tax to second-hand goods. These reforms, introduced following the 56th GST Council meeting and effective from September 22, 2025, aim to simplify tax structures and improve compliance. For instance, the GST on small cars was reduced from 28% to 18% under the September 2025 reforms, lowering vehicle prices and improving affordability for first-time buyers.

In the context of pre-owned vehicles, dealers and organised resellers are now required to maintain consistent documentation. This makes it easier for buyers to demonstrate the legitimacy of a sale when seeking financing. While individual, casual sales (between two private parties) remain outside the GST net, this increased transparency for registered resellers enhances the flow of verifiable records.

This is a factor that many lenders consider when processing vehicle financing applications. Banks and financial institutions base credit decisions on verifiable proof of purchase, vehicle history, registration transfers and compliance with statutory requirements. Better documentation can lead to smoother underwriting and potentially faster disbursement of funds.

Budget measures and formal credit access

Budget 2026 also includes policies that promote digital payment adoption, easier compliance for small businesses and enhanced credit bureau data sharing. As outlined in policy communications from the Ministry of Finance and Press Information Bureau, these remain key areas of focus. All of these factors contribute to a more structured lending ecosystem.

A stronger ecosystem benefits buyers in multiple ways. For one, lenders have more reliable data on applicant behaviour, enabling them to assess risk with greater accuracy. This can improve a borrower’s chances of receiving more suitable terms.

Vehicle age and lending terms

The age of the vehicle remains a central consideration for lenders when they structure vehicle financing products. Older vehicles typically come with more conservative terms because of their lower residual value and higher perceived maintenance risk.

If policies succeed in strengthening documentation and resale markets, lenders may be more comfortable extending competitive terms even for vehicles that are a few years old, provided all other criteria are satisfied.

How financing can help in budget planning

Financing a pre-owned vehicle allows buyers to spread the cost over a period that aligns with their monthly budget. This helps maintain liquidity for other goals such as education, healthcare or emergency savings.

With financing solutions tailored for pre-owned vehicles, buyers can also access features like flexible tenures and transparent pricing. For example, IDFC FIRST Bank offers pre-owned car loans with interest rates starting from 11.99% p.a., and loan tenures of up to 84 months. The bank also provides loan sanction of up to ₹20 lakh in around 15 minutes, along with a complete digital application process and minimal documentation requirements.

Interest pricing

Prospective buyers should pay attention to how lenders communicate applicable rates for pre-owned vehicles. Understanding how a second-hand car loan interest rate is calculated and how it reflects both vehicle and borrower characteristics can help buyers to choose terms that are sustainable over the long term. When lenders have confidence in the documentation and transactional clarity, they are better positioned to offer competitive pricing.

Planning for GST 2.0 compliance

With increased emphasis on compliance and documentation following GST reforms (as guided by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs), buyers and sellers now need to maintain records, such as invoices, registration documents and proof of payment. Proper documentation ensures a smoother transaction between buyer and seller and also supports the used car loan application process. Lenders rely on verified documentation when assessing creditworthiness and vehicle legitimacy.

Balancing policy, price and personal planning

Budget 2026’s suite of reforms interacts with the usedcar loanmarket in ways that buyers should consider. Policies that improve formalisation, promote data sharing and foster transparency make it easier for lenders to assess risk and offer borrowers more consistent financing experiences.

Buyers should plan carefully before finalising a pre-owned vehicle purchase. Evaluating the upfront price along with second-hand car loan interest rateand ongoing expenses such as maintenance, insurance and future resale prospects helps support a more informed and balanced decision.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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