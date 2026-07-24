Top Features That Make the New Skoda Kushaq Stand Out

The new Skoda Kushaq builds on the strengths that have made it a popular mid-size SUV while introducing several meaningful upgrades in design, comfort, technology, and convenience. Rather than focusing solely on cosmetic changes, the latest model adds features that enhance the everyday ownership experience.

The updated Skoda Kushaq combines improved aesthetics with advanced technology, including a larger infotainment system and optional panoramic sunroof, ensuring comfort and safety for a modern driving experience, making it an attractive option in the mid-size SUV market.

Here are some of the standout features that define the new Kushaq.

A Fresh and Distinctive Exterior

The updated Skoda Kushaq adopts a sharper and more contemporary appearance.

Highlights include an illuminated front grille light band, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps with illuminated Skoda lettering, sequential turn indicators, redesigned alloy wheels, and dual-tone exterior options on select variants. The Monte Carlo variant further adds sporty red grille accents, red brake callipers, and exclusive styling elements.

These updates give the SUV a stronger road presence while maintaining its familiar proportions.

Panoramic Sunroof

One of the biggest additions is the panoramic sunroof, available on the Prestige and Monte Carlo variants.

In addition, Skoda now offers a sunroof across the entire Kushaq range, with the panoramic unit reserved for higher trims. This enhances the cabin's sense of space and creates a more premium experience for occupants.

Smarter Infotainment

Technology has taken a significant step forward in the new Kushaq.

The SUV now features a 25.6 cm touchscreen infotainment system equipped with an AI Assistant powered by Google Cloud. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, USB-C ports, and a premium Skoda Sound System with a subwoofer and amplifier on higher variants further improve the connected experience.

These additions make everyday driving more convenient and enjoyable.

Fully Digital Driver Display

Higher variants receive a 26.03 cm Virtual Cockpit that displays navigation, driving information, and vehicle data in a modern digital layout.

The configurable display improves visibility while giving the cabin a more premium and technology-focused feel.

Comfort-Focused Cabin

The facelift places greater emphasis on passenger comfort.

Depending on the variant, buyers can enjoy:

Six-way electrically adjustable front seats

Ventilated front seats

Rear seat massager

Climatronic automatic climate control

Sliding front armrest

Rear AC vents

Leatherette upholstery on higher variants

These features make both daily commutes and longer journeys more comfortable.

Multiple Engine and Transmission Choices

The new Kushaq continues to offer a range of powertrain options suited to different driving preferences.

Buyers can choose from:

1.0-litre TSI with 6-speed manual

1.0-litre TSI with 8-speed torque converter automatic

1.5-litre TSI with 7-speed DSG

This variety allows buyers to select the combination that best matches their driving style.

Strong Focus on Safety

Safety remains one of the Kushaq's biggest strengths.

The SUV comes equipped with:

Six airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill Hold Control

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Electronic Differential Lock (EDS)

Multi Collision Braking

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Park Pilot parking sensors

The Kushaq also continues to build on its reputation as one of India's safest family SUVs.

Ownership Benefits

Beyond features, Skoda has also strengthened the ownership proposition.

The new Kushaq is backed by Skoda Super Care, which includes a four-year standard warranty, four labour-free scheduled services, and four years of roadside assistance, helping reduce ownership concerns.

Compare Before You Buy

With multiple variants offering different combinations of features, it is worthwhile to compare them before making a purchase.

Platforms like ACKO Drive help buyers compare Skoda Kushaq variants, explore specifications, check prices, understand feature differences and book it online, making it easier to identify the version that best suits their requirements.

Final Thoughts

The new Skoda Kushaq introduces meaningful upgrades that go beyond styling alone. From an illuminated front grille and panoramic sunroof to a larger infotainment system, virtual cockpit, improved comfort features, and a strong safety package, the SUV continues to evolve in line with modern buyer expectations.

For buyers looking for a feature-rich mid-size SUV, the latest Kushaq combines practicality, technology, comfort, and driving versatility in a well-rounded package.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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