Third-party Bike Insurance in India: Premium Rates, Legal Limits and Exclusions

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Every bike must meet the basic insurance requirement while driving on Indian roads. Third-party bike insurance fulfils this requirement by providing financial cover for legal liabilities arising from death, injury, and property damage to third-party parties.
Understand the premium rates, legal requirements and exclusions to make informed insurance decisions. It also provides a clear view of the protection offered under this cover. Continue reading to learn more aboutthird-party bike insurance in India.
Third-party bike insurance is the most basic type ofbike insurance in India and is required for all registered two-wheelers. It offers financial coverage against third-party liabilities arising from property damage, injury or death due to an accident.
This policy helps vehicle owners to comply with legal obligations under the Motor Vehicles Act. It safeguards the interests of third parties rather than providing damage cover to insured bikes.
Third-party bike insurance covers legal liabilities arising from accidents. Listed below are the key inclusions and exclusions of this policy.
The policy provides coverage for any third party suffering from bodily injury or death due to an accident involving the insured bike. Compensation is offered in accordance with the provisions of law and terms of the policy.
Third-party bike insurance covers legal liabilities arising from covered accidents. It helps the policyholder meet financial obligations resulting from third-party claims.
The policy includes coverage for damages to third-party property. This might include another vehicle, building or other property, up to the coverage amount mentioned in the policy.
Personal Accident Cover is not specifically included unless you opt for it or it is required under the policy.
This policy will not cover any repairs or replacement costs for damage to the insured bike.
Repairs due to electrical or mechanical failure that are not caused by a covered accident are excluded.
Claims that occur while riding the bike without an appropriate driving licence are excluded under the policy.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) regulates third-party bike insurance premium rates. IRDAI mandates that rates are determined based on the two-wheeler's engine capacity. These premium rates are revised annually.
Here is the table outlining the third-party insurance prices for two-wheelers in 2026:
|Bikes with Engine Cubic Capacity (CC)
|Premiums for Third Party Bike Insurance
|Less than 75 cc
|₹538
|75cc up to 150cc
|₹714
|150cc up to 350cc
|₹1,366
|More than 350cc
|₹2,804
Third-party bike insurance serves as an important part of responsible bike ownership. It helps you meet legal requirements and provides financial cover against third-party liabilities arising from unforeseen accidents. Understanding its coverage and exclusions helps you make more informed decisions about bike insurance.
TATA AIG provides third-party and comprehensive two-wheeler insurance policies to meet different coverage needs. The policies are readily available and can be purchased or renewed online easily. With comprehensive plans, you can enjoy full coverage against your own damage, and you can also include add-ons to enhance coverage. TATA AIG makes bike insurance convenient and reliable with its extensive network of cashless garages and a streamlined claims process.
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