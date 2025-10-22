Scenic routes to take to reach Udaipur and explore its royal charm

If Rajasthan is known for its royal charm, then Udaipur is its cultural hub. Known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur blends history and architecture with nature, making it one of India’s most distinctive travel destinations. With its palaces, lakes, and lively bazaars, this city appeals to families, couples, and history enthusiasts alike.

Club Mahindra Udaipur provides luxurious accommodations that reflect local heritage, making it a perfect destination for an ideal getaway after exploring the city’s scenic routes.

Choosing the right resorts in Udaipur can make your visit comfortable and enjoyable.

The Beauty of Udaipur

Set around serene lakes and surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, Udaipur reflects a glimpse of Rajasthan’s past. From the City Palace to a boat ride on Lake Pichola, every corner of the city tells a story.

You can walk through narrow lanes with handicraft shops, try local Rajasthani cuisine, and watch sunsets over the lake. Udaipur is where heritage meets serenity.

Ways to Reach Udaipur

From Mumbai (Approx. 760 km – 10–11 hours by road)

Route: Mumbai → Ahmedabad → Udaipur

Well-connected by highways and trains

Flights are available from major cities to Maharana Pratap Airport

Scenic drives through the Aravalli ranges

From Jaipur (Approx. 400 km – 6 hours by road)

Route: Jaipur → Ajmer → Nathdwara → Udaipur

Smooth roads and plenty of highway dhabas for refreshments

Great for combining with a trip to Pushkar or Ajmer

Must-Visit Places in Udaipur

1. City Palace – Architectural Landmark

Overlooking Lake Pichola, the City Palace is a mix of Rajasthani and Mughal architecture. You can visit the Crystal Gallery and ornate courtyards while taking in the views of the city and lake. The palace reflects elements of Rajasthan’s royal past.

2. Lake Pichola – Scenic Location

A boat ride provides views of the Lake Palace and Jag Mandir. This place is suitable for evening family outings, sunset views, and photography.

3. Bagore Ki Haveli – A Cultural Hub

Located by the Gangaur Ghat, this 18th-century haveli showcases traditional art and dance performances. There are folk shows in the evening and puppet theatre for kids. You can also visit the heritage museum that showcases vintage artefacts.

4. Sajjangarh Palace (Monsoon Palace)

Set on a hilltop, this palace offers panoramic views of the city and lakes below. The best time to visit is during the sunset hours for photo moments.

Why Stay at Club Mahindra Udaipur

When it comes to resorts in Rajasthan, Club Mahindra Udaipur is one that incorporates elements of local heritage along with contemporary facilities.

Facilities include:

Rooms with heritage-inspired interiors

Rajasthani cuisine at in-house restaurants

Family activities like pottery, puppet shows, and folk dance evenings

Wellness spas and outdoor adventures

Whether you’re travelling with family or planning a quiet escape, this resort offers a mix of tradition and luxury.

With a Club Mahindra membership, you can explore over 140 resorts across India and abroad. Each resort offers local experiences, whether it’s desert safaris in Rajasthan or backwater stays in Kerala.

Your membership lets you plan vacations conveniently with certain member benefits.

Best Time to Visit Udaipur

Winter, from October to March, has pleasant weather, which can make it suitable for sightseeing.

Monsoon in Udaipur is from July to September. During this time, the lakes are full, and the city looks fresh and green.

Summer, which often starts from April and lasts until June, is warm but quieter, suitable for those seeking peaceful getaways.

Udaipur offers a mix of history, landscape, and culture. From visiting palaces to spending time at Club Mahindra Udaipur, travellers can experience the city’s heritage at an easy pace.

When planning a trip, Udaipur remains a good choice for those interested in Rajasthan’s art and history.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

