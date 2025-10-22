Scenic routes to take to reach Udaipur and explore its royal charm

Copyright © HT Media Limited
If Rajasthan is known for its royal charm, then Udaipur is its cultural hub. Known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur blends history and architecture with nature, making it one of India’s most distinctive travel destinations. With its palaces, lakes, and lively bazaars, this city appeals to families, couples, and history enthusiasts alike.
Choosing the right resorts in Udaipur can make your visit comfortable and enjoyable.
Set around serene lakes and surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, Udaipur reflects a glimpse of Rajasthan’s past. From the City Palace to a boat ride on Lake Pichola, every corner of the city tells a story.
You can walk through narrow lanes with handicraft shops, try local Rajasthani cuisine, and watch sunsets over the lake. Udaipur is where heritage meets serenity.
Route: Mumbai → Ahmedabad → Udaipur
Route: Jaipur → Ajmer → Nathdwara → Udaipur
Overlooking Lake Pichola, the City Palace is a mix of Rajasthani and Mughal architecture. You can visit the Crystal Gallery and ornate courtyards while taking in the views of the city and lake. The palace reflects elements of Rajasthan’s royal past.
A boat ride provides views of the Lake Palace and Jag Mandir. This place is suitable for evening family outings, sunset views, and photography.
Located by the Gangaur Ghat, this 18th-century haveli showcases traditional art and dance performances. There are folk shows in the evening and puppet theatre for kids. You can also visit the heritage museum that showcases vintage artefacts.
Set on a hilltop, this palace offers panoramic views of the city and lakes below. The best time to visit is during the sunset hours for photo moments.
When it comes to resorts in Rajasthan, Club Mahindra Udaipur is one that incorporates elements of local heritage along with contemporary facilities.
Whether you’re travelling with family or planning a quiet escape, this resort offers a mix of tradition and luxury.
With a Club Mahindra membership, you can explore over 140 resorts across India and abroad. Each resort offers local experiences, whether it’s desert safaris in Rajasthan or backwater stays in Kerala.
Your membership lets you plan vacations conveniently with certain member benefits.
Udaipur offers a mix of history, landscape, and culture. From visiting palaces to spending time at Club Mahindra Udaipur, travellers can experience the city’s heritage at an easy pace.
When planning a trip, Udaipur remains a good choice for those interested in Rajasthan’s art and history.