Routes to explore from Mumbai to Lonavala for a weekend getaway

Lonavala is a popular hill station in Maharashtra, often considered by those seeking a break from city life. Located a short drive from Mumbai, this spot is known for its hills, green valleys, ancient caves, and waterfalls. For those looking for peace, adventure, or change of scenery, Lonavala can be a suitable destination. This guide offers information for planning a weekend trip to Lonavala.

With its climate, scenic beauty, and natural attractions, Lonavala remains a prominent weekend getaway option near Mumbai.

How to Reach Lonavala

Traveling from Mumbai to Lonavala is generally straightforward.. Its location and connectivity make Lonavala an accessible weekend option near Mumbai.

By Road: Mumbai to Lonavala

Driving is a common way to travel from Mumbai to Lonavala.. It’s a relatively short and scenic drive from the city to the Sahyadri hills. The journey can be particularly appealing during the monsoon, when the Western Ghats are green and waterfalls are visible.

Distance: 83 km

83 km Travel Time : Around 2 hours via Mumbai-Pune Expressway

: Around 2 hours via Mumbai-Pune Expressway Route: Mumbai → Navi Mumbai → Khalapur Toll → Lonavala

Many travelers choose to drive or book a cab for the flexibility to stop at scenic viewpoints, roadside dhabas, and nature spots.

Scenic Routes to Lonavala

For those who enjoy road trips, Mumbai to Lonavala offers a notable weekend drive in Maharashtra. Here are two routes to consider:

Mumbai to Lonavala via Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The expressway is generally considered the fastest route. It offers views of green valleys, tunnels, and mountains. A stop at the food plaza near Khalapur for a quick bite can be an option. Old Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH48)

If time is not a constraint, the old highway provides a slower route. This road passes through towns and may offer photo opportunities, particularly near Khandala.

Scenic Stops Along the Way

Consider these stops en route to Lonavala:

Khandala

Located a short distance before Lonavala, Khandala is known for its misty hills and panoramic views. Tiger’s Leap or Duke’s Nose can offer vistas. Bhushi Dam

Popular during monsoons, this spot is suitable for walk. Expect crowds, especially on weekends. Karla & Bhaja Caves

These ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves near Lonavala date back to the 2nd century BC. They may be of interest for history enthusiasts or those seeking a trek.

Where to Stay: Accommodation in Lonavala

Lonavala offers various accommodation offers For a weekend stay, options for resorts in Lonavala, may include the Club Mahindra Tungi Lonavala Resort, situated in the hills. It is considered suitable for families, couples, or solo travelers looking to relax in nature without compromising on comfort.

Tips for a Weekend Trip

Start Early : Leaving Mumbai by 6 or 7 AM may help avoid traffic.

: Leaving Mumbai by 6 or 7 AM may help avoid traffic. Pack Right : Consider light clothes, a light jacket (especially from October to February), and walking shoes for exploring.

: Consider light clothes, a light jacket (especially from October to February), and walking shoes for exploring. Best Time to Visit : June to February is generally considered ideal. Monsoons (June–September) may highlight Lonavala’s greenery, while winters (October–February) are cool and suitable for sightseeing.

: June to February is generally considered ideal. Monsoons (June–September) may highlight Lonavala’s greenery, while winters (October–February) are cool and suitable for sightseeing. Avoid Peak Rush: Planning a Friday-to-Saturday trip or midweek visit may help to avoid weekend crowd.

Why Lonavala is a Must-Visit

Maharashtra Tourism has aimed to preserve the region's natural appeal while facilitating travel. Consider planning a route from Mumbai to Lonavala for a refreshing escape.

