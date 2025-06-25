Routes to explore for a monsoon getaway in Coorg

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a popular hill destination in Karnataka, often chosen by travellers seeking calm surroundings and scenic beauty. Nestled in the Western Ghats, Coorg experiences a vibrant monsoon season with rolling mist, dense forests, waterfalls, and lush greenery. For those in search of peace, nature walks, or a break from the usual, Coorg can be a suitable monsoon getaway. This guide offers essential details for planning a trip to Coorg during the rainy season.
How to Reach Coorg
Getting to Coorg in the monsoon is relatively easy, though it doesn’t have its own airport or railway station. Most travellers arrive via nearby cities like Mangalore, Mysore, or Bengaluru, followed by a drive to the hills.
By Road: Bengaluru to Coorg
Driving is a preferred option for many planning a getaway to Coorg. The road trip offers scenic stretches, especially once you enter the hilly terrain closer to Coorg.
Travellers often book a cab or self-drive to enjoy flexibility and the countryside, which can be pleasant during monsoon months.
Scenic Routes to Coorg
Monsoon can enhance the charm of a road trip to Coorg. Here are two suggested routes worth considering:
Here are some attractions en route to Coorg or nearby, which can be appealing during the rains:
Accommodation in Coorg
Coorg offers a range of accommodations suited for monsoon stays. There are several resorts in Coorg that can provide a quick escape. For a quiet retreat, you may consider Club Mahindra Madikeri Resort or Club Mahindra Virajpet Resort, nestled amidst hills and plantations, suitable for families, couples, or solo travellers seeking a peaceful escape.
Coorg’s appeal can be amplified during the monsoon, when its landscapes are covered in mist, and streams and waterfalls run full. Whether you're sipping coffee, enjoying a plantation stay, or exploring misty trails, Coorg offers a refreshing monsoon experience.
Karnataka tourism promotes eco-friendly stays and nature-centric experiences in Coorg, especially during the green season. If you’re planning a serene monsoon retreat, consider a road trip to Coorg for a blend of peace, beauty, and misty adventure.