Reasons Why Lonavala is the Perfect Family Getaway from Mumbai

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
If Maharashtra is home to some of the most scenic retreats, Lonavala stands out as its crown jewel. Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges, this hill station is where rolling hills, misty valleys, and cascading waterfalls come together to create the perfect family escape. Just a short drive from Mumbai, Lonavala combines natural beauty with comfort, making it one of the most sought-after places to visit near Mumbai.
Whether you’re planning a quick weekend trip or a longer holiday, Lonavala offers a balance of relaxation, sightseeing, and memorable family moments.
When it comes to staying here, choosing the right resort in Lonavala can make your holiday even more special.
Mumbai to Lonavala (Approx. 83 km – 2 Hours)
This is the most popular route for families heading out for a short break.
Route: Mumbai → Navi Mumbai → Expressway → Lonavala
Road Condition: The Mumbai–Pune Expressway is smooth and scenic, especially during monsoons.
Pune to Lonavala (Approx. 65 km – 1.5 Hours)
Convenient for travellers coming from Pune, this route is equally scenic.
Route: Pune → Expressway → Lonavala
Road Condition: Well-maintained highways with lush greenery.
Must-Do:
Bhushi Dam is one of the most popular places to visit in Lonavala, especially during the monsoon. Families can spend hours splashing around in the water and enjoying the lively atmosphere.
Highlights:
Families can enjoy cool waters and relax on the stone steps
A favourite hangout for kids and families
Lively street food stalls offering hot tea and pakoras
These ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves showcase stunning carvings and history dating back thousands of years. It’s an educational and adventurous spot for children and adults.
Highlights:
Beautiful stone architecture and sculptures
Serene surroundings for peaceful exploration
A chance to introduce kids to India’s cultural heritage
For families who enjoy quiet spots, Lonavala Lake is ideal. Surrounded by lush hills, the lake is perfect for walks, photography, and birdwatching.
Lonavala’s charm lies in its versatility—it offers something for everyone.
This perfect balance makes Lonavala a top choice for family vacations near Mumbai for family vacations.
When it comes to choosing accommodation, Lonavala has some of the finest resorts in Maharashtra. The Club Mahindra resort in Lonavala offers an immersive experience and a comfortable family stay. At Club Mahindra Tungi resort in Lonavala, families can enjoy:
A holiday is not just about the destination but also about where you stay. Resorts here are designed to complement the natural beauty of the Sahyadris while offering modern comforts. With a Club Mahindra membership, you can enjoy staying at over 140 resorts across the world.
Lonavala is more than just a hill station—it’s a family-friendly retreat where nature, comfort, and adventure meet. From the charm of Tiger’s Point to the fun of Bhushi Dam, from ancient caves to serene lakes, the town promises memories for all ages.
For those seeking resorts near Mumbai, Club Mahindra Tungi Resort offers all the comforts for relaxation.
So, the next time you’re planning a family escape, consider Lonavala as one of the top places to visit near Mumbai. Here is a list of some of the highly popular resorts in Maharashtra that you can consider during your next holiday.