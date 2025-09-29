Reasons Why Lonavala is the Perfect Family Getaway from Mumbai

If Maharashtra is home to some of the most scenic retreats, Lonavala stands out as its crown jewel. Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges, this hill station is where rolling hills, misty valleys, and cascading waterfalls come together to create the perfect family escape. Just a short drive from Mumbai, Lonavala combines natural beauty with comfort, making it one of the most sought-after places to visit near Mumbai.

Lonavala is a picturesque hill station near Mumbai, known for its stunning landscapes and family-friendly activities. From exploring ancient caves to enjoying water fun at Bhushi Dam, it offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure for memorable family vacations.

Whether you’re planning a quick weekend trip or a longer holiday, Lonavala offers a balance of relaxation, sightseeing, and memorable family moments.

When it comes to staying here, choosing the right resort in Lonavala can make your holiday even more special.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹20.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹11.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Scorpio N 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

How to Get to Lonavala

Mumbai to Lonavala (Approx. 83 km – 2 Hours)

This is the most popular route for families heading out for a short break.

Route: Mumbai → Navi Mumbai → Expressway → Lonavala

Road Condition: The Mumbai–Pune Expressway is smooth and scenic, especially during monsoons.

Why Choose This Route?

Quick access makes it perfect for weekend getaways

Beautiful views of the Western Ghats along the drive

Plenty of food courts and pit stops for a comfortable journey

Pune to Lonavala (Approx. 65 km – 1.5 Hours)

Convenient for travellers coming from Pune, this route is equally scenic.

Route: Pune → Expressway → Lonavala

Road Condition: Well-maintained highways with lush greenery.

Why Choose This Route?

Ideal for combining a Pune trip with a hill station retreat

Less crowded compared to Mumbai routes

A shorter drive, perfect for day trips or quick breaks

Experiences in Lonavala for Families

1. Tiger’s Point – A Cliffside Wonder

Located on the edge of a cliff, Tiger’s Point offers breathtaking valley views and a panoramic stretch of green hills. For children and adults alike, the experience of looking over deep valleys while enjoying cool winds is unforgettable.

Must-Do:

Enjoy a family picnic with a scenic backdrop

Visit during the monsoon for misty views

Try local snacks like corn and vada pav sold at roadside stalls

2. Bhushi Dam – Fun by the Water

Bhushi Dam is one of the most popular places to visit in Lonavala, especially during the monsoon. Families can spend hours splashing around in the water and enjoying the lively atmosphere.

Highlights:

Families can enjoy cool waters and relax on the stone steps

A favourite hangout for kids and families

Lively street food stalls offering hot tea and pakoras

3. Karla & Bhaja Caves – A Journey into History

These ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves showcase stunning carvings and history dating back thousands of years. It’s an educational and adventurous spot for children and adults.

Highlights:

Beautiful stone architecture and sculptures

Serene surroundings for peaceful exploration

A chance to introduce kids to India’s cultural heritage

4. Lonavala Lake – A Peaceful Retreat

For families who enjoy quiet spots, Lonavala Lake is ideal. Surrounded by lush hills, the lake is perfect for walks, photography, and birdwatching.

Why Lonavala is Perfect for Families

Lonavala’s charm lies in its versatility—it offers something for everyone.

For children: Waterfalls, caves, and open spaces to explore

For parents: Comfortable resorts in Maharashtra with modern amenities and spa services

For grandparents: Peaceful gardens, lakes, and temples to visit at leisure

This perfect balance makes Lonavala a top choice for family vacations near Mumbai for family vacations.

Where to Stay in Lonavala

When it comes to choosing accommodation, Lonavala has some of the finest resorts in Maharashtra. The Club Mahindra resort in Lonavala offers an immersive experience and a comfortable family stay. At Club Mahindra Tungi resort in Lonavala, families can enjoy:

Local cuisine served with authentic Maharashtrian flavours

Wellness spas for relaxation and rejuvenation

Kid-friendly activities like indoor games and adventure sports

Why Resorts in Lonavala Enhance the Experience

A holiday is not just about the destination but also about where you stay. Resorts here are designed to complement the natural beauty of the Sahyadris while offering modern comforts. With a Club Mahindra membership, you can enjoy staying at over 140 resorts across the world.

Best Time to Visit Lonavala

Monsoon (June–September): Waterfalls gush, hills turn emerald green, and mist creates magical views—ideal for nature lovers.

Waterfalls gush, hills turn emerald green, and mist creates magical views—ideal for nature lovers. Winter (October–February): Pleasant weather makes it perfect for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

Pleasant weather makes it perfect for sightseeing and outdoor activities. Summer (March–May): Cooler than the city, Lonavala becomes a refreshing escape from Mumbai’s heat.

Final Thoughts

Lonavala is more than just a hill station—it’s a family-friendly retreat where nature, comfort, and adventure meet. From the charm of Tiger’s Point to the fun of Bhushi Dam, from ancient caves to serene lakes, the town promises memories for all ages.

For those seeking resorts near Mumbai, Club Mahindra Tungi Resort offers all the comforts for relaxation.

So, the next time you’re planning a family escape, consider Lonavala as one of the top places to visit near Mumbai. Here is a list of some of the highly popular resorts in Maharashtra that you can consider during your next holiday.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

First Published Date: