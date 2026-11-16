Punjab industrial policy seeks investment in EVs and auto-linked manufacturing

Punjab is seeking to attract ₹75,000 crore in industrial investment through its new Industrial and Business Development Policy 2026, with electric vehicles, engineering and electronics among the sectors identified for growth. The policy, announced in March, is intended to encourage new industrial units and support the expansion and modernisation of existing businesses.

Punjab’s Industrial and Business Development Policy 2026 aims to attract ₹ 75,000 crore in investment, with electric vehicles, engineering and electronics among its focus sectors.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said investors can select from 20 options to build an assistance package suited to their projects. He also said the state is offering capital subsidy for the first time, with the aim of reducing the initial cost of industrial projects. The policy provides for 24 sector-specific schemes, although the available information does not detail the incentives applicable to individual automotive or EV projects.

The inclusion of electric vehicles and engineering is relevant to the wider automotive manufacturing ecosystem. Investment in these areas could create opportunities for manufacturers, component suppliers and businesses providing supporting services. The policy also identifies electronics as a focus sector, which could be relevant to industrial activity linked to vehicle systems and equipment.

Punjab's established engineering and machinery base may offer a starting point for further industrial expansion. The policy, however, does not provide a breakdown of the proposed investment expected specifically from the automotive or electric vehicle sectors. Nor does the information available specify targets for vehicle production, component manufacturing or charging infrastructure.

The government's approach extends beyond attracting new companies. Existing industrial units are also expected to benefit from provisions aimed at modernisation and expansion. This could allow businesses to upgrade machinery, improve production capacity and respond to changing market requirements.

The policy also seeks to create a wider network of opportunities for local suppliers and service providers. Transport, packaging and machinery repair businesses could see additional demand if industrial activity expands.

The ₹75,000 crore investment target will depend on how many proposals move into implementation. For the automotive sector, the key indicators will be actual investment, operational facilities, supplier participation and jobs created. The availability of infrastructure, skilled workers and reliable power will remain important to translating policy incentives into manufacturing capacity.

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