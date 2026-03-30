PUC Certificate: Why it Matters for Bike Insurance Claims

A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is not just another piece of paperwork required by traffic authorities; it also plays an important role in bike insurance. A valid PUC certificate proves that the vehicle meets emission standards, helping owners stay compliant with the law and avoid fines. But beyond legal compliance, a valid PUC can influence how smoothly bike insurance claims are processed, especially in cases involving engine damage, fire, or high-value claims. It also helps reduce delays and disputes during policy renewals.

A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is essential for bike insurance as it ensures compliance with emission standards and aids in claim processing.

This blog looks at why a PUC certificate is relevant for bike insurance claims, what happens if one is not available, and how to keep it updated without difficulty.

What is the PUC Certificate?

The PUC certificate is proof that the vehicle’s exhaust meets government emissions regulations. It’s issued by authorised testing centers after the bike is inspected with a machine that measures pollutants. This certificate normally shows the following:

Vehicle registration number

Emission levels recorded

Date of test

Validity period

Once the certificate is issued, it must be renewed periodically. For most bikes, the renewal period is every six months. Without the PUC certificate, individuals are not legally allowed to ride a motorcycle on Indian roads.

Insurance Renewal and Legal Requirement

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, every vehicle is required to have a valid PUC certificate. This isn’t just about protecting the environment; it’s also a legal requirement. Insurance companies also require a valid PUC for policy purposes. In fact, the IRDAI has clarified that a valid PUC is necessary when renewing motor insurance. Without it, many insurers may choose not to renew the bike insurance.

However, there may be concern that not having a valid PUC at the time of an accident could lead to claim rejection. According to IRDAI guidelines, a missing or expired PUC cannot be the sole reason for claim rejection. Insurance companies generally cannot reject a claim just because the PUC was not valid on the accident date.

That said, a valid PUC is still important. While it may not directly determine claim approval, it supports the process and ensures compliance with regulations.

How Does a PUC Certificate Help in Insurance Claims?

When a valid PUC certificate is available, it can make the claim process more straightforward in the following ways:

Proof of maintenance: This shows that the bike was in an acceptable condition and the emission systems were functioning.

Compliance record: Keeping this certificate up to date shows adherence to rules and laws.

Lowered suspicion: Insurance firms might worry about modified or tampered engines if a PUC is not shown. A valid certificate can help address doubts.

Fewer delays: During the claims or renewal process, having a PUC ready can help avoid paperwork-related issues.

Evidence in disputes: If the claim gets investigated, a valid PUC certificate will serve as a supporting document.

When Insurance Companies Can Ask for PUC Certificate

Insurance firms normally ask for this certificate in these situations:

During the time of policy renewal.

When claims involve emission, engine damage or fire-related problems.

When there are doubts about the engine modifications.

If the claim amount is higher and goes through detailed inspections.

How to Obtain and Renew a PUC Certificate?

Acquiring the PUC certificate is generally quick and low-cost. Here are some of the steps:

Visit a certified PUC testing centre.

Give the bike information and registration number.

An authorised person will insert a probe in the exhaust pipe and measure the emissions.

When the outcome is within the limits, the certificate gets printed instantly.

A fee of ₹ 60 to ₹ 100 is applicable for two-wheelers.

Carry the PUC certificate while riding and renew it on time.

Conclusion

A Pollution Under Control certificate might seem like just a piece of paper, but it carries importance both legally and for insurance purposes. A valid PUC is mandatory for insurance policy renewal and helps maintain smooth interactions with insurers. While insurance companies cannot reject a claim solely because a PUC has expired, keeping it up to date can make the claim process more manageable and clearer.

Also, if a rider does not make any claims during a policy year, reward or NCB may be earned. Thus, a no claim bonus in bike insurance may help reduce premiums during policy renewal.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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