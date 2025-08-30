Poovar: Kerala’s Hidden Gem for Nature Lovers

If Kerala is “God’s Own Country," then Poovar is one of its well-kept secrets. Located at the southern tip of the state, this serene village is where golden beaches, emerald backwaters, and the Arabian Sea meet in a rare confluence. Far from the busiest tourist trails, Poovar is possibly one of the unexplored places in Kerala —a destination for travellers who want to slow down and be surrounded by nature.

Whether you’re a beach lover, birdwatcher, or someone who enjoys scenic boat rides, Poovar offers a blend of relaxation and adventure. And when it comes to making the most of your trip, staying at a suitable place, like Club Mahindra Poovar, can contribute to a memorable experience.

Ways to Reach Poovar

1. Thiruvananthapuram to Poovar (Approx. 30 km – 45 Minutes)

A convenient and popular route, suitable for families or short getaways.

Route: Thiruvananthapuram → Kovalam → Poovar

Road Condition: Good roads with scenic coastal stretches.

Why Choose This Route?

Close proximity to the state capital and airport

Easy access to beaches and sightseeing spots along the way

Plenty of pitstops for local snacks and coastal views

2. Kanyakumari to Poovar (Approx. 75 km – 2 Hours)

It can be ideal for travellers combining two destinations in one trip.

Route: Kanyakumari → Nagercoil → Poovar

Road Condition: Smooth highways with a few coastal curves.

Why Choose This Route?

A chance to explore both Tamil Nadu’s coastal charm and Kerala’s backwaters

Less crowded route with sea views

A good option for a road trip linking sunrise at Kanyakumari with sunset in Poovar

Experiences in Poovar for Nature Lovers

1. Poovar Beach – Secluded Bliss

Accessible only by boat, Poovar Beach is framed by the Neyyar River on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other. Its untouched sands and peaceful surroundings make it suitable for long walks or sitting by the water.

Must-Do:

Take a boat ride through mangroves to reach the beach

Watch the sunset where the river and the sea meet

Capture the golden hour in photographs

2. Backwater Cruises – Poovar’s Signature Experience

A trip to Poovar can include a backwater cruise. Drift past coconut groves, fishing villages, and lush mangroves while spotting colourful birds along the way.

Highlights:

Floating restaurants serving fresh seafood

Visits to nearby uninhabited islands

Early morning rides for the best birdwatching opportunities

3. Island Hopping & Fishing Villages

Poovar’s charm extends to its nearby fishing hamlets, where time may seem to move slower. Watch fishermen mend their nets, chat with locals, and explore sandbanks that appear and vanish with the tide.

4. Ayurveda & Wellness Retreats

Kerala is the home of Ayurveda, and Poovar offers rejuvenating treatments. At Club Mahindra Poovar, guests can enjoy therapies like:

Abhyangam – full body massage with herbal oils

Shirodhara – oil therapy to calm the mind

Herbal steam baths – detoxifying and revitalising

Where to stay in Poovar

When it comes to combining comfort with authentic Kerala charm, Club Mahindra Poovar can be an option to consider. With its riverside location, peaceful cottages, infinity pool, and fine dining, it offers a stay experience that can be as memorable as the destination itself. At this resort in Poovar, guests can enjoy private backwater cruises, cultural evenings, and signature dining experiences, all crafted to showcase the beauty and heritage of Poovar.

Why Club Mahindra is a Good Option for Your Poovar Trip

A Club Mahindra Membership can provide access to over 140 resorts across India and abroad, including the stunning Club Mahindra Poovar. Here, every detail from the design of your room to the activities planned is crafted to potentially enhance your holiday.

What You Get:

Quality stays with scenic views

Access to exclusive experiences like backwater cruises and local culinary classes

Flexible bookings across peak and off-peak seasons

Club Mahindra Membership fees can vary depending on the plan and duration you choose.

Club Mahindra reviews for Poovar often mention:

Good service from the staff

A well-maintained property with lush surroundings

A blend of relaxation and activities for all age groups

Best Time to Visit Poovar

October to March is the season for beach walks and backwater cruises. Monsoon months (June to August) turn Poovar lush green, making it a photographer’s delight, though heavy rains may limit some activities.

Final Thoughts

Poovar is a travel destination and a peaceful retreat where nature takes a prominent role. From gliding through backwaters to waking up to the sound of waves, a stay at Club Mahindra Poovar can make for a memorable experience.

For travellers seeking a scenic place in Kerala, Poovar offers a mix of tranquillity, culture, and comfort. With a Club Mahindra Membership, you can return year after year to this location.

