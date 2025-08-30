Poovar: Kerala’s Hidden Gem for Nature Lovers

Copyright © HT Media Limited
If Kerala is “God’s Own Country," then Poovar is one of its well-kept secrets. Located at the southern tip of the state, this serene village is where golden beaches, emerald backwaters, and the Arabian Sea meet in a rare confluence. Far from the busiest tourist trails, Poovar is possibly one of the unexplored places in Kerala—a destination for travellers who want to slow down and be surrounded by nature.
Whether you’re a beach lover, birdwatcher, or someone who enjoys scenic boat rides, Poovar offers a blend of relaxation and adventure. And when it comes to making the most of your trip, staying at a suitable place, like Club Mahindra Poovar, can contribute to a memorable experience.
A convenient and popular route, suitable for families or short getaways.
Route: Thiruvananthapuram → Kovalam → Poovar
Road Condition: Good roads with scenic coastal stretches.
It can be ideal for travellers combining two destinations in one trip.
Route: Kanyakumari → Nagercoil → Poovar
Road Condition: Smooth highways with a few coastal curves.
Accessible only by boat, Poovar Beach is framed by the Neyyar River on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other. Its untouched sands and peaceful surroundings make it suitable for long walks or sitting by the water.
Must-Do:
A trip to Poovar can include a backwater cruise. Drift past coconut groves, fishing villages, and lush mangroves while spotting colourful birds along the way.
Highlights:
Poovar’s charm extends to its nearby fishing hamlets, where time may seem to move slower. Watch fishermen mend their nets, chat with locals, and explore sandbanks that appear and vanish with the tide.
Kerala is the home of Ayurveda, and Poovar offers rejuvenating treatments. At Club Mahindra Poovar, guests can enjoy therapies like:
When it comes to combining comfort with authentic Kerala charm, Club Mahindra Poovar can be an option to consider. With its riverside location, peaceful cottages, infinity pool, and fine dining, it offers a stay experience that can be as memorable as the destination itself. At this resort in Poovar, guests can enjoy private backwater cruises, cultural evenings, and signature dining experiences, all crafted to showcase the beauty and heritage of Poovar.
A Club Mahindra Membership can provide access to over 140 resorts across India and abroad, including the stunning Club Mahindra Poovar. Here, every detail from the design of your room to the activities planned is crafted to potentially enhance your holiday.
Club Mahindra Membership fees can vary depending on the plan and duration you choose.
Club Mahindra reviews for Poovar often mention:
October to March is the season for beach walks and backwater cruises. Monsoon months (June to August) turn Poovar lush green, making it a photographer’s delight, though heavy rains may limit some activities.
Poovar is a travel destination and a peaceful retreat where nature takes a prominent role. From gliding through backwaters to waking up to the sound of waves, a stay at Club Mahindra Poovar can make for a memorable experience.
For travellers seeking a scenic place in Kerala, Poovar offers a mix of tranquillity, culture, and comfort. With a Club Mahindra Membership, you can return year after year to this location.