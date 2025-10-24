PB Fintech’s PB Wheels scales up car care with preventive and all-round

Gurugram, 24th October: PB Wheels, a brand of PB Fintech group, recently expanded into preventive and end-to-end car maintenance services, scaling up its car care offerings for customers across India. With this expansion, PB Wheels now provides a comprehensive suite of services, including motor insurance claims facilitation, repairs, servicing, preventive maintenance, and value-added car care solutions.

With its recent expansion, PB Wheels now offers end-to-end car maintenance and insurance claims services across India. This initiative aims to improve customer experience and support insurers, establishing a reliable, technology-driven ecosystem for car ownership in more than 160 cities.

This expansion is part of PB Fintech’s larger vision to provide end-to-end support across the car ownership journey through its group companies, from offering the right insurance cover to ensuring that customers’ vehicles are well-maintained throughout their lifecycle. The initiative is aimed at enhancing customer experience while also creating efficiencies for insurers by reducing claim incidences through timely upkeep.

Already operational in more than 160 cities, PB Wheels has assisted consumers in processing over 20,000 claims worth ₹30 crore in recent years, building trust through quick, reliable, and transparent turnaround times. The addition of preventive and maintenance services further strengthens its growing network of garages, ensuring dependable service for Indian car owners and laying the foundation for a truly nationwide, technology-driven car care ecosystem.

PB Wheels is building an asset-light model, where car servicing capacity is curated across the top multi-brand garages in the country. Each experience is wrapped with world-class customer service and cutting-edge technology to provide customers with a super-fast yet cost-effective servicing experience.

Commenting on the development, Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech, said: “With PB Wheels, we are building a holistic car care ecosystem that ensures vehicles are serviced on time, claims are resolved quickly, and customers enjoy a seamless ownership journey. Our goal is to ensure that Indian car owners can rely on a single, dependable platform for everything from insurance to routine servicing, making car ownership truly hassle-free. We aim to become the Preferred Network (PPN) of choice for the motor insurance industry in the coming days. This expansion is a win-win for vehicle owners, who get peace of mind, and for insurers, who benefit from healthier, better-maintained vehicles."

With its expanding footprint and diverse service portfolio, PB Wheels is set to redefine the car ownership experience in India by combining scale, accessibility, and proactive vehicle care. By offering every critical service under one umbrella, the platform is eliminating the fragmentation that car owners have traditionally faced. Going forward, PB Wheels will continue to leverage technology and data-driven insights to make car ownership more transparent, predictable, and hassle-free.

