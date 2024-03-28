New Models of 2024: Comparing Tata Tiago With Hyundai Exter

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The micro SUV and hatchback segments in the Indian market are getting crowded with new launches every year. The two popular models in these segments are the Tata Tiago hatchback and the Hyundai Exter micro SUV.
Given the popularity of this space, we have compiled a detailed comparison of the 2024 versions Tata Tiago and Hyundai Exterbased on their price, specifications, features, performance, and safety. This should help you get a better understanding of the two cars and decide which one might be a better pick for your needs.
Let's first look at the on-road prices for the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Exter in Delhi:
It's worth noting that the on-road prices may vary slightly depending on factors such as registration charges, insurance costs, and local taxes. Additionally, the prices mentioned are subject to change due to market conditions, government policies, and other external factors.
Both cars come with a five-seaterconfiguration. The Tata Tiago’s rear seat is best suited for two adults only for short distances. The Exter provides ample legroom and headroom for five average-sized adults to travel comfortably.
As per ARAI certification tests, the Tiago and Exter deliver the following mileage figures:
In terms of fuel efficiency, the CNG version of the Tiago has a clear advantage, but the petrol variants of both cars offer similar mileage in the range of 19-19.4 kmpl.
Let's compare the technical details of the engines powering the Tiago and Exter:
Both use a 1.2-litre petrol unit but the Tiago's engine produces slightly higher power and torque outputs. The engines are refined and offer adequate performance for regular city usage. Hyundai also offers an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox with the Exter while the Tiago gets only a 5-speed manual and AMT.
The Tiago and Exter are quite evenly matched when it comes to standard features, even in the base variants:
In terms of safety, the Tiago offers dual front airbags. The Exter gets six airbags as standard. Other features include ABS and EBD as standard. The Tiago gets additional ISOFIX anchorage and a 4-star GNCAP rating, giving it a slight edge on the safety front. The Hyundai Exter has not been crash tested by the Global NCAP.
Some features are available only on higher variants. In terms of standard equipment, both cars are very comparable.
The Exter has a more SUV-like tall stance and upright design language compared to the hatchback-style sloping roof of the Tiago.
While the Tiago's interior feels more space-efficient, the Exter offers better overall space, especially for rear passengers. Build quality is at par on both cars.
Both cars are strong choices in their respective segments. The Tiago strikes a great balance of features, performance and affordability, making it a value package. However, the Exter is slightly more premium and spacious, with its tall boy stance appealing to many. For families prioritising space, the Exter would be the better pick, while the Tiago remains the more practical city car.
This was a detailed comparison of the 2024 Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago based on their key specifications, features, design, and performance. Overall, both cars have a lot to offer buyers on a budget but cater to slightly different needs.
