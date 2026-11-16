Ludhiana and Mohali anchor Punjab’s proposed industrial investment pipeline

Punjab has identified 30 major investment projects involving a proposed ₹27,294 crore investment and the potential to generate 47,067 jobs, according to a report published in March 2026. The projects are expected to strengthen industrial activity in key centres such as Ludhiana and Mohali, although the available information does not provide an automotive-sector breakdown.

Punjab’s 30-project pipeline could support industrial expansion and create 47,067 jobs, but its automotive impact remains unclear. Their progress will show whether the pipeline translates into production and sustained employment.

Ludhiana has a long-established base in cycles, engineering, steel and machinery, while Mohali has opportunities in information technology and technology-based businesses. These industrial profiles could support different parts of the state's manufacturing ecosystem. However, the project figures do not specify how much of the proposed investment is directed towards vehicle manufacturing, auto components or electric vehicles.

At the time of the March report, nine of the 30 identified projects were operational and four were under construction. The others were at different stages of approvals or related processes. The status of these projects is important because the proposed investment figure should not be interpreted as money already deployed or as manufacturing capacity already added.

Ludhiana's engineering and machinery ecosystem could provide a base for industrial suppliers and manufacturers. The state's broader industrial policy has also identified engineering, auto components and electric vehicles as areas where investment could create opportunities. However, the available information does not establish whether any of the 30 projects are specifically linked to these segments.

The investment potential is not limited to the two major cities. Other districts have opportunities in manufacturing, energy, food processing and pharmaceuticals. A wider spread of industrial projects could create demand for transport, logistics and other support services, while giving local businesses a chance to participate in supply chains.

For the automotive industry, the key question will be whether the proposed pipeline translates into new production facilities, supplier contracts and sustained employment. The number of projects that become operational, rather than the headline investment figure alone, will indicate the pace of industrial expansion.

Regular updates on project status and sector-wise investment would help provide a clearer picture of Punjab's progress in building its manufacturing base.

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