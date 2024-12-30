Lost Your Car Keys? Here’s How To Replace Them

You’re running late for an important meeting, and panic sets in as you rush to your car. You search your pockets, bag, and car, but your keys are nowhere to be found. The realisation hits: you have lost your car keys. You start wondering — how will you replace them? Is it going to be expensive? Will it take time? Don’t worry; this article will address all your concerns.

What to do if you lose your car keys?

If you have lost your car keys, consider the following steps:

1. Retrace your steps

Instead of panicking, stay calm and retrace your steps. Think about the last place where you had the keys. Check your drawers and other places where you usually keep your keys.

2. Check for a spare key

When you buy a car, the dealer provides you with two keys. If you have lost one, you can use the second key until you arrange a new set. Spare keys save you time and money, especially if you are on a tight budget.

3. Gather information

If you have not found your keys or misplaced the spare one, contact your dealership. However, before doing so, ensure you have all the necessary car-related information handy.

Note down the make and model of your car, the manufacturing year, and the chassis number. The chassis number is imprinted near the dashboard and is easily visible from outside.

Next, visit the dealership where you purchased the car and inform them of your situation. The concerned person at the dealership will ask for the car-related information and the relevant documents.

4. Submit documents

Here is a list of documents required for key replacement:

Valid identity proof (e.g., Aadhar Card, Passport, or Driver’s Licence)

Documents proving ownership (e.g., car registration certificate)

Copy of your car insurance policy document

PAN Card

Proceed for key replacement

There are two main ways to replace car keys:

•Standard key replacement

This process involves duplicating a traditional metal key using a key duplicator machine. The original key is placed on one side of the machine, acting as a template, with a blank key on the opposite side. The machine’s cutting tool shapes the blank key to match the original key’s grooves and ridges.

•Transponder key replacement

A transponder key contains a built-in microchip that uses radio frequency identification technology. When you insert this key into your car’s ignition system, the onboard computer sends a signal to the transponder chip inside the key. The chip responds with a unique serial number, and the engine starts if the serial number matches the one programmed in the car’s immobiliser system.

If you lose this key, ask the manufacturer to program a new chip that matches your car’s system. After the chip is replaced, collect all the documents you submitted for ownership verification.

Does car insurance cover key replacement costs?

Comprehensive car insurance does not cover the cost of replacing lost keys. However, if you have added a key replacement cover to your car insurance online policy, your insurer will cover the following incidents:

If you lose your car keys, the insurer will reimburse the cost of acquiring a new pair of keys, up to the specified limit.

If a thief has attempted a burglary, resulting in damage to the lockset or keys, the expenses will be covered.

If the insured car was involved in a major accident, there is a high chance of damage to the lockset. The insurer will reimburse the repair and replacement costs in such a case.

Role of roadside assistance in the event of lost keys

Consider a situation where you’re driving on the highway, stop for a break at a tea stall, and your keys slip out of your pocket and get lost. Since there is no nearby garage, your only option might be roadside assistance.

Under the Roadside Assistance (RSA) cover, the insurer provides 24/7 assistance if you are stranded. In the case of lost keys, the insurer offers towing assistance and covers the towing costs up to a specified limit.

Remember, RSA or key replacement cover is available if you have comprehensive car insurance or own damage cover with third-party car insurance.

How to claim for key replacement cover?

Step 1: Inform your insurance provider about the incident immediately or within the specified timeframe. You can do this in writing via email or by calling their toll-free number.

Step 2: If the loss of keys is due to a burglary, file an FIR and submit a copy of the FIR to the insurer when raising a claim.

Step 3: Proceed with the lockset repairs or key replacement. Request a detailed invoice from the dealership and submit it to the insurer if it is a reimbursement claim. After verifying your details, the insurer will process the claim, and the payment should be transferred to your account within a few business days.

In the case of a reimbursement claim, the insurer will settle the amount directly with the dealership.

Conclusion

Losing a car key is frustrating, but you don’t need to worry about the financial implications if you have key replacement cover. Just make sure you read your car insurance online policy’s terms and conditions carefully and raise the claim with all the supporting documents within the specified timeframe.

Having comprehensive car insurance, with key replacement cover and roadside assistance, can save you time, money, and unnecessary stress in such situations.

