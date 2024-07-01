Is the Tata Punch Worth its Price Tag? We Break Down the Features, Variants

The Tata Punch is a sporty SUV from Tata Motors which has gained popularity ever since its launch in October 2021. As India's first micro-SUV, its appeal was immense from the announcement, and its 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests made it a reliable choice for Indian car enthusiasts.

The Tata Punch, India's first micro-SUV, gained immense popularity for its performance, appearance, and features, securing the top spot as the best-selling car in March 2024.

The Tata Punch, India's first micro-SUV, gained immense popularity for its performance, appearance, and features, securing the top spot as the best-se

The Tata Punch justifies its name as it packs a punch in performance, appearance, and features. Besides, the competitive price range is an equal contributor to its massive success, so it secured the top spot as the best-selling car in March 2024. This article examines the Punch's features, different variants, and respective price points to help you understand why it stands out.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹6 Lakhs Compare View Offers

An Overview of the Variants

The Punch has 25 variants based on petrol and CNG-powered engines paired with manual or automatic gearboxes. The basic trim levels are Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Each variant is power-packed with features and boasts Tata's signature design language in its exteriors and interiors. The Tata Punch Pure is the cheapest variant, and the top-spec variant is the Creative Flagship AMT. The different combinations available are detailed below.

Gearbox + Fuel Number of Variants Manual + Petrol 11 Automatic + Petrol 9 Manual + CNG 5

Analysing the Prices

All 25 variants of the Punch come under an affordable range of ₹6.63 lakhs to ₹11.83 lakhs. The standard difference between the manual and automatic variants is ₹60,000. The CNG variants are priced a bit higher compared to the petrol versions of the same base model. The various Tata Punch price categories are listed in the tables below.

TATA PUNCH PRICE RANGES Category Price Base Model ₹ 6.63 Top Model ₹ 11.83 Automatic Prive ₹ 8.57 CNG Price ₹ 8.16

TATA PUNCH BASE VARIANT PRICES Variant Price Pure ₹ 6.63 Adventure ₹ 7.91 Accomplished ₹ 8.84 Creative ₹ 9.94

Inspecting the Tata Punch Features

The Tata Punch has become well-known for fusing a contemporary feature set with a sturdy, small design. The Punch is agile on congested roads but commands attention when driving. The Punch has a powerful exterior represented by its aggressive stance, high ground clearance, and distinctive style cues.

It also utilises Tata's IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. Its cabin is spacious and thoughtfully designed. Tata has ensured sufficient space for passengers and luggage by optimising every square inch of available area. It has an impressive boot space of 366 litres as per ISO standard V215 and 319 litres as per ISO standard 210. The seating capacity is 5.

The upgraded interior cabinis enhanced with high-quality materials, thoughtfully designed storage options, and a user-friendly entertainment system with smartphone connectivity. The 7" floating infotainment system is packed with iRA technology. It has Android Auto and Apply CarPlay. There are also four speakers and two tweeters. To make your car feel personal, you can add your choice of wallpaper to the standby screen. A highlighting element is What3Words, a feature that enables navigation to any place with just 3 simple words.

The key features of the Tata Punch are:

LED DRLs & projector headlamps

Vibrant LED tail lights

Chic roof rails

Signature humanity line

Sill cladding, wheel arches, and door cladding

R16 Diamond cut alloy wheels

Body coloured Air-vents

D-Cut steering wheel

Rare Flat Floors

Upholstery with Tri-Arrow Design

Safety Features of the Punch

Regarding safety, Tata doesn't cut corners, and the Punch is a prominent example. The Tata Punch has many active and passive safety features for increased peace of mind on every journey. Each feature is developed and incorporated to offer peak driving security and safety. The standard safety features of the Tata Punch are:

iTPMS

Auto Headlamps

Rain Sensing Wipers

Reverse Parking Camera

Front Fog lamps with cornering function Cabin

Dual Airbags

Engine Immobilizer

Child Safety Lock with ISOFIX

Rear defogger

Door Alarm Warning

Central Locking

Anti-Lock Breaking System

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution

Studying the Engine Power

Regarding engine and powertrain, the Punch closely resembles the Tata Tiago. The Punch has a petrol and a CNG engine. A 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmissions powers the Tata Punch. The CNG versions offer a 73.5 bhp maximum power output at 6000 rpm and a 103 Nm maximum torque at 3250 rpm. Whether powered by CNG or petrol, the Revotron motor provides sufficient Punch for urban commuting.

For the most part, the motor continues to run smoothly and vibration-free. Drivers appreciate early torque availability, resulting in easy city runs. Furthermore, driving comfort is unaffected by using CNG or petrol. Three driving modes are available for the Revotron engine. These are Eco, City, and Sport, with the City being the default option.

CATEGORY PUNCH (Base Model) Mileage 18.97 Km/l Engine

1199 cc Gearbox 5 Speed Max Power 85@6000 Max Torque 113@3300 Fuel Options CNG, petrol Gearbox Options Automatic, Manual

With its strong engine, the Tata Punch offers remarkable performance on the road. Over time, lower running expenses result from the Punch's fuel-efficient operation, which is ensured by its fine-tuned engine. If you want a balance between power and efficiency, the Tata Punch's strong engine performance offers a pleasant and competent ride, whether navigating urban streets or rugged terrain.

Conclusion

The Tata Punch is an excellent addition to the microSUV market since it combines great features with cost. There is an alternative for everyone thanks to the wide selection of variations, which suit various tastes and price ranges. The Punch excels in many areas, from its solid build to its cutting-edge safety measures and contemporary technological integrations.With a reasonable price for the value it offers, the Punch maintains its position in the market despite competition. This microSUV is an excellent option if you're looking for a trustworthy daily ride or a travel companion.In essence, Tata's Punch proves to be a strong competitor in its class, demonstrating the company's dedication to quality innovation, and is a worthy investment.

Did you know that with ACKO Drive, you could save up to Rs. 85,000 on your car purchase? Here’s how:

- Login to the ACKO Drive website.

- Select your desired car online, ensuring the best price with our 'Best Price Guarantee'.

- Count on personalized assistance from an ACKO Drive advisor who will guide you through the loan process, document submission, and delivery updates.

- Receive your car directly from an authorized showroom.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

First Published Date: