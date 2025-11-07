India’s Road Safety Crisis: Why Crashes Still Claim 1.7 Lakh Lives a Year

Every hour, 55 road crashes take place on Indian roads—claiming 20 lives. Despite progressive laws and road safety improvements, road crashes continue to kill more than 1.72 lakh people every year , exposing deep gaps in enforcement, infrastructure, and accountability.

With 55 road crashes every hour in India, the nation grapples with a public health emergency. Piyush Tewari highlights the need for improved enforcement, safer road designs, and better driver training to combat the alarming death toll and achieve safer roads by 2030.

In this episode of the HT Media Podcast, Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), joins the discussion to unpack the grim realities behind India’s road safety crisis — and the urgent reforms needed to reverse the trend.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF7 70.8 kWh 70.8 kWh 532 km 532 km ₹20.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.32 Lakhs Compare View Offers

A Public Health Emergency on Wheels

Road crashes are India’s leading cause of death among young people, particularly men aged 15–29. Speeding alone accounts for nearly 68% of all fatal crashes, and the risk intensifies after sunset when enforcement drops drastically. “This is no longer just a traffic management issue," says Tewari. “It’s a public health emergency."

Awareness Without Enforcement

While awareness campaigns have become common, their impact on driver behaviour remains limited. “We often see drivers following rules abroad but not within India," Tewari points out, attributing it to a lack of credible enforcement.

However, models like the Zero Fatality Corridor on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway prove that the tide can turn. Through evidence-driven engineering design, AI-enabled monitoring and visible policing, the corridor has seen nearly a 58% reduction in fatalities, demonstrating that technology and accountability can deliver results.

Systemic Gaps and Overlooked Riders

India’s two-wheeler riders—who make up nearly 45% of all road fatalities—often escape penalties for overspeeding due to inconsistencies in Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Non-compliance with child helmet laws, unsafe road design, and arbitrary speed limits further fuel unsafe driving culture.

“Enforcement and design must go hand in hand," notes Tewari. “You can’t expect behaviour change on roads that aren’t designed for safety."

Building Safer Systems: From Law to Implementation

According to Tewari, reforming India’s driver licensing and training systems is key. He stresses the need for skill-based, transparent licensing via License Seva Kendras, and mandatory safety training for both private and gig economy drivers.

Electronic enforcement, mandated under Section 136A of the MVA, remains underutilised. Even in States that have adopted it, only 35% of challans are recovered—reflecting the need for stronger coordination between police, judiciary, and civic bodies.

Corporate Responsibility and Safer Incentives

The rise of delivery and logistics platforms has brought millions of gig workers onto India’s roads, often under unsafe conditions. Tewari calls for corporate accountability and data-driven regulation to ensure these workers are protected. “Safety incentives, not just speed incentives, must drive the system," he adds.

“Every Crash is Preventable"

From scientific road design and driver training to stricter enforcement and corporate accountability, Tewari outlines a multi-pronged strategy: “Every crash is preventable. If we enforce laws fairly, train drivers properly, and build safer systems, we can save a million lives by 2030."

Listen to the full episode of the Hindustan Times Podcast to hear Piyush Tewari discuss how India can move from crisis to accountability in road safety.

Explore SaveLIFE Foundation’s work on research, advocacy, and emergency response at www.savelifefoundation.org.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

First Published Date: