How to Reach Alleppey: A Gateway to Kerala’s Serene Backwaters

By: HT Auto
Updated on: 29 Apr 2025, 14:06 PM
Enjoy a Weekend Getaway with Club Mahindra
Enjoy a Weekend Getaway with Club Mahindra

Alleppey (also known as Alappuzha) is one of Kerala’s most sought-after destinations, renowned for its tranquil backwaters, picturesque houseboats, and lush green landscapes. Nestled between the Arabian Sea and Vembanad Lake, it offers a peaceful escape into nature, making it the perfect getaway for those seeking both relaxation and adventure. Whether you’re coming from nearby cities or international destinations, this guide will help you plan your trip to Alleppey with ease.

How to Reach Alleppey

Alleppey is well-connected by road, rail, and air, making it easily accessible for travellers from various parts of India and abroad. Here’s how you can reach this charming destination.

By Road

Alleppey is well-connected by road to major cities like Kochi, Trivandrum, and even Chennai. The drive is smooth, passing through scenic landscapes, lush green paddy fields, and quaint villages.

  • From Kochi: 60 km, 1.5 hours
  • From Trivandrum: 150 km, 3 hours
  • From Chennai: 630 km, 10-12 hours

Scenic Routes to Alleppey

If you enjoy scenic drives, then the journey to Alleppey itself is a treat. The roads are surrounded by lush green landscapes, traditional Kerala villages, and serene waterways. Here are some scenic routes you can take.

  1. From Kochi to Alleppey
    The road from Kochi to Alleppey via NH66 is one of the most picturesque routes. This 60 km drive takes you through the heart of Kerala’s backwaters, with coconut groves on both sides and glimpses of houseboats gliding through the waterways. Make sure to stop at Changanassery, a town that offers a peek into Kerala’s cultural heritage.
  2. From Trivandrum to Alleppey
    A road trip from Trivandrum to Alleppey takes you through a variety of landscapes. The route via NH66 takes around 3 hours and brings you through beautiful coastal roads and palm-lined stretches. Stop at Kovalam Beach to take in the sea breeze or explore the small town of Kottarakkara for its local temples.

Scenic Stops Along the Way

Here are a few scenic spots you can stop at while on your way to Alleppey. These breaks not only enhance your road trip but also provide a deeper insight into the beauty of Kerala.

  1. Kumarakom
    Distance: 40 km from Alleppey
    Kumarakom is a serene village located on the banks of Vembanad Lake, famous for its bird sanctuary and beautiful houseboats. It’s an ideal place to take a peaceful break, watch migratory birds, and take a boat ride.
  2. Ambalapuzha
    Distance: 15 km from Alleppey
    Known for its famous Ambalapuzha Temple, this small town offers a tranquil atmosphere and a chance to enjoy Kerala’s culture. Don’t forget to try the famous Ambalapuzha Palpayasam (a traditional sweet dish).
  3. Kochi
    Distance: 60 km from Alleppey
    While you’re passing through Kochi, make sure to visit Fort Kochi for its colonial charm, Mattancherry Palace, and Chinese Fishing Nets. The drive from Kochi to Alleppey also gives you a chance to witness the vibrant Kerala coastline.

Tips for a Smooth Trip to Alleppey

  • Start Early: To make the most of your time, start your day early to avoid the afternoon heat, especially if you’re heading out for a houseboat ride.
  • Weather: The best time to visit Alleppey is from November to March when the weather is pleasant and ideal for boating.
  • Pack Smart: Pack light, breathable clothes, and sunscreen. If you’re visiting the backwaters, don’t forget a hat or sunglasses.
  • Hydrate: Carry water with you during your excursions, especially if you're exploring the backwaters or beach areas.

By Air

The nearest airport to Alleppey is Cochin International Airport (COK), which is about 75 km away. From the airport, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach Alleppey in approximately 1.5 to 2 hours.

  • Distance: 75 km
  • Travel Time: 1.5 to 2 hours
  • Route: Cochin Airport → NH66 → Alleppey

Alternatively, you can fly into Trivandrum International Airport (TRV), about 150 km away from Alleppey. A drive from here takes approximately 3 to 4 hours.

By Train

Alleppey Railway Station (ALLP) is well-connected to major cities in Kerala and across India. Trains are an affordable and scenic way to travel to Alleppey, offering views of the countryside as you approach the backwaters.

  • From Kochi: 1.5 to 2 hours by train
  • From Trivandrum: 3 to 4 hours by train
  • From Chennai or Bangalore: 12 to 14 hours (depending on the train service)

Once you reach Alleppey Station, it’s a short drive to the backwaters, houseboats, and resorts.

Why Alleppey is Perfect for a Peaceful Getaway

Alleppey’s charm lies in its laid-back atmosphere, breathtaking backwaters, and timeless Kerala beauty. You can choose to stay at one of the top resorts in Alleppey. For example, Club Mahindra has a resort in Arookutty. This Club Mahindra resort in Alleppey is presented as a place to stay for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and those simply looking to unwind.

Plan your trip to Alleppey, and experience the serene side of Kerala tourism!

Note to the reader: This article is part of HT Auto's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2025, 14:06 PM IST

