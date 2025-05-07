How to Get the Best Premium When Porting Your Car

You wouldn’t keep driving a car that no longer serves you well, so why stay with a car insurance provider that doesn’t meet your expectations?

If your current car insurance no longer meets your needs, consider porting to a better option. This process allows you to retain benefits and find competitive premiums, ensuring you receive quality service and coverage tailored to your vehicle's value.

Convenience, clarity, and cost-efficiency are non-negotiable. Yet, many vehicle owners renew their motor insurance policies out of habit, even when better options are just a few clicks away.

If you’ve ever wondered whether you’re paying more than you should for your car insurance or if your current insurer falls short when TATA AIG offers competitive premiums and exceptional service, it might be time to explore the smarter route—porting your car insurance policy.

What Does Porting Car Insurance Mean?

Porting your vehicle insurance is just shifting your current policy to a different company. This process is simple & easy, which makes it possible for you to retain valuable benefits like your No Claim Bonus (NCB) while getting better coverage features, enhanced customer service, and lower premiums.

Why Consider Porting Your Car Insurance?

Several reasons may prompt a policyholder to switch their insurance provider:

Increased renewal premium without added benefits

Sub-par claim experience

Lack of digital convenience

Limited add-on options

Non-transparent policy terms

If any of the above resonate with you, porting your car insurance to a new insurer can be a strategic move.

Tips to Get the Best Premium When Porting Your Car Insurance

1. Compare Policies Before You Port

Before you decide to port your car insurance policy, take a moment to compare features, add-ons, and premium rates across leading insurers. While many insurers offer attractive pricing, the policy benefits, service quality, and claims process truly define long-term value.

Online comparison tools make it easier to evaluate your options side by side. But don’t let price be your only guide—continually assess what you’re getting for that amount. For example, a lower premium might mean limited coverage, higher deductibles, or slower claim settlement.



When you choose to port your car insurance to TATA AIG, you unlock advantages that go beyond the basics:

Two-Click Quotes: Get instant premium estimates in just two simple clicks.

Get instant premium estimates in just two simple clicks. Up to 85% Savings on new vehicle insurance policies purchased online

on new vehicle insurance policies purchased online Access to 7500+ Network Garages for easy, cashless repairs.

for easy, cashless repairs. Up to 75% Discount on rollover policies for higher-age vehicles.

Pro tip: Look for cost-effective features—not just the cheapest plan. With TATA AIG, you get competitive premiums without compromising on protection or service quality.

2. Choose the Right Type of Insurance – Comprehensive vs. Third-Party

One of the most important decisions while porting is whether to go for a third party car insurance or comprehensive coverage.

Third party car insurance is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act and offers coverage for damages or injuries caused to a third party. It is cost-effective but does not cover your own damages.

is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act and offers coverage for damages or injuries caused to a third party. It is cost-effective but does not cover your own damages. Comprehensive car insurance covers both third-party liabilities and damages to your own vehicle due to events such as fire, theft, natural calamities, and accidents.

If your vehicle is older, a third party car insurance may be sufficient to reduce your premium. However, if your car is new or has high market value, a comprehensive plan may offer better value despite a slightly higher premium.

3. Retain Your No Claim Bonus (NCB)

Your No Claim Bonus is an excellent award for safe driving. TATA AIG provides NCB with 50% advantages if no claims have been made during the last five consecutive policy years.

When porting your policy, ensure to carry forward your NCB. Ask your old insurer for an NCB certificate and present it while porting the policy. This can help lower your new premium to a great extent.

4. Opt for Higher Voluntary Deductibles

As per the Auto Secure Private Car Package Policy, selecting a voluntary deductible means agreeing to pay a portion of the claim yourself. The higher the deductible, the lower the premium.

However, choose a deductible you can comfortably afford during a claim. It's a balance between savings and financial responsibility.

5. Avoid Unnecessary Add-Ons

Add-ons enhance the scope of your car insurance, but they also increase the premium. Before you port your policy, assess your real needs. For instance, if your car is not frequently driven at night, 24x7 roadside assistance may not be necessary.

Smart porting means choosing only relevant add-ons, which keeps your premium optimal without compromising on protection.

6. Ensure Timely Renewal to Avoid Policy Lapse

A lapsed policy can lead to inspection requirements, loss of NCB, and higher premiums. When porting your policy, start the process at least 45 days before the renewal date of your current plan. TATA AIG provides a simple and fast quote process, helping you switch seamlessly with minimal paperwork.

7. Get Premium Discounts via Certified Anti-Theft Devices

Discounts for TATA AIG policies are available for cars equipped with ARAI-approved anti-theft devices. Fitting devices such as steering locks, immobilisers, and car alarms protects your vehicle and decreases the insurer's risk, leading to lower premiums.

8. Join Recognised Automobile Associations

According to the endorsement of IMT8 in the policy, membership in recognised automobile associations such as the AAI or WIAA is eligible for premium discounts. If eligible, don't forget to mention your membership while porting.

9. Don't Make Small Claims

Missing out on claims for minor repairs, such as dents or scratches, maintains your No Claim Bonus in force. Your NCB could be 50% — a straightforward refund of your premium. Wise choices today lead to loads more in the long term.

Conclusion

Porting your car insurance policy is a wise decision if done for the right reasons. Whether you want to save money, have access to improved service, or just need peace of mind, a reliable insurer can be the solution. With careful planning, such as saving your No Claims Bonus (NCB), choosing the right cover, and avoiding unwanted add-ons, you can obtain the lowest premium without compromising on coverage.

TATA AIG makes the transition easy, reliable, and rewarding. Ready to switch? Use the online premium calculator to get your customised quote today and drive into a safer tomorrow.

