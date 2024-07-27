How to Estimate Your Monthly Payments with Car Loan EMI Calculator?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
A four-wheeler has become a crucial addition to lives as the need for personal mobility has grown immensely in recent years.It’s nearly a necessity considering the rising work pressure, long office hours, and unreliable public transport. Buying a car for regular commuting makes sense. However, you don't need to save money for years and exhaust them all on a car purchase. You can borrow a car loan instead to buy your desired vehicle and repay the amount in fractions.
Acar loan EMI calculator is a handy tool that calculates the monthly installment amount for various loan terms. You can find an EMI plan suitable to your monthly budget and choose a repayment tenure accordingly.
In the following sections, we will discuss more about an EMI calculator that helps estimate car loan EMIs.
A Car loan EMI is a monthly installment you must pay to the lender if you borrow a car loan. Each EMI consists of the principal and interest portion, which the lender distributes in equated monthly installments throughout the repayment tenure. Since you must pay one EMI each month, choosing an affordable EMI plan is essential using an EMI calculator.
The car loan EMI calculator is an online utility tool that automatically calculates the equated monthly installments payable to a loan provider. When you know the EMI amount you need to adjust into your monthly budget, you can plan your finances accordinglyand choose a suitable repayment tenure. Since lending institutions like ICICI Bank offer flexible repayment terms on car loans, you can choose a scheme with budget-friendly EMIs. A longer tenure reduces the EMI amount, while a shorter tenure increases it. However, the interest cost increases with the term's length.
A car loan EMI calculator works on the three most important loan-related variables:car loan interest rate, loan amount, and repayment tenure. The tool uses the following mathematical formula to calculate the EMIs:
Here:
Follow this stepwise procedure to calculate your EMIs using a car loan EMI calculator:
As you finalise these three variables, you will see the monthly EMI amount, principal amount, total loan cost, and the interest payable on your screen. You may change the variables to notice the changes in the figures. For instance, if you borrow a car loan of ₹10 Lakh at a 12 per cent car loan interest rate, the calculator will calculate your approximate EMI as follows:
P = Rs. 10,00,000
R = 12%
N = 24 months
EMI = [10,00,000 x 12/100/12 x (1+12/100/12)^24] / [(1+12/100/12)^24-1]
EMI = Rs. 47,073 per month
If you pay more each month, you can reduce the repayment tenure to increase the EMI amount and get debt-free sooner. However, if this amount is too big to manage each month, opt for a longer tenure to reduce the EMI amount.
Since the repayment tenure you select largely affects your EMIs and finances, here are a few tips for choosing an ideal loan term:
Choosing an ideal repayment tenure is essential after thoughtful consideration of your financial goals, preferences, and situation. A car loan EMI calculator is an excellent online tool that calculates EMIs based on your loan amount, interest rate, and repayment tenure. It helps with finalising budget-friendly EMIs for secure financial planning.
An informed decision using an EMI calculator ensures your car loan journey seamlessly aligns with your financial capacity.
