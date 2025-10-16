Honda Activa Launch Date and Key Updates

Zip, Zaap, and Zoooommm —we are talking about the Honda Activa, a well-known name amongst two-wheelers. This scooter has been a familiar choice in India since the late 1900s, whether for country roads or city traffic. But what made it so consistent? What's different in the 2025 version? And how can you keep it secure with the right bike insurance? Here’s a look at it’s journey, the latest updates, and what you should know if you plan to buy or upgrade to the new model.

When Was It Launched: The Honda Activa Path

The first Honda Activa was introduced in India in May 1999, and it has remained popular ever since. Everyone, from students to parents, professionals to grandparents, have found it convenient for daily use. However, Activa has undergone several updates over the years.

In 2009, an improved version of Activa was launched, which had better gas mileage and smoother performance. A lighter and better Activa-i was launched in 2013 for everyday commuting. The next year, Honda released the Activa 125, for those who preferred more power. From 2020 to 2025, Honda continued updating the Activa versions, leading to the Activa 6G and the recent 6G (2025) editions.

What is new in 2025?

On January 24th 2025, Honda launched the latest version of the 2025 Activa, which is already drawing attention. Here are some of the changes:

Engine and performance: The recent models retain the 109.51 cc PGM-Fi engine, but now offer improved torque at 90.3 Nm. It also complies with OBD-2B standards, making it more efficient and environmentally friendly. The “Idle-stop-start" feature turns off the engine at stoplights and restarts it automatically saving on fuel and time. Display and features:: Honda Activa H- Smart model has a TFT (Thin-film-transistor) display, which is like having a smartwatch on your bike. The H smart technology allows the rider a keyless ignition, anti-theft security and features like “smart find" for locating the scooter easily. The TFT display offers high-resolution images compared to earlier LCD screens. You can connect to the Honda RoadSync app by Bluetooth, which gives you directions to your destination and also alerts you to calls or texts while on the ride. New Look: Though the basic design stays true to the Activa DNA, the Honda Activa gets a new look with newly launched colours. Available in new colour options such as Decent blue to Rebel red, it adds variety to the line-up. Price options: The three main variants of the Honda Activa 6G are: Activa standard

Activa DLX

Activa H Smart



The prices begin at Around 80,950/- (ex-showroom), slightly above the previous version but with additional features.

The Honda Activa 7G Whisper

An updated version, the Honda Activa 7G, is expected to launch in January 2026, with an estimated price range of Rs. 80000 to Rs. 90000. Competing models may include PURE EV EPluto 7G, the TVS Jupiter CNG And The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec.

The Honda Activa 7G is likely to replace the 110 cc Scooter that the Activa 6G was based on. Several improvements are expected over the current version, including different colours and configurations.

New exterior panels may be added along with chrome accents, but the internal design remains the same as active as 6G. Currently, there are 6 different colour versions offered in the Activa 6G category in India, including blue, red, yellow, black, white and grey.

Since the mechanical requirements match the existing current pollution standards, the manufacturer might keep the 109 cc, air-cooled and single-cylinder engine. On Activa 6G, this engine is fine-tuned to produce 7.6 horsepower and 8.8 Newton meters of peak torque. On the Activa 7G, similar features may be seen. The fuel efficiency of 7G may not differ much from that of the Activa 6G. The present Activa 6G can go up to 250 km without stopping for gas due to its tank size of 5.3 litres.

Activa 6g upgrades may involve an engine start-stop switch, a silent starter, a seat and an external fuel lid opener with a dual-function switch. The notable changes in 6G were the installation of front telescopic forks and wheels measuring up to 10 inches at the back and 12 inches at the front. Activa 7G is also expected to have similar hardware features.

Bike Insurance: A Legal and Practical Need

Saving for and buying the Honda Activa 7G is part of the process. Maintaining and protecting it is equally important. That is when bike insurancebecomes useful.

Third-party Insurance

This mandatory coverage protects against damage caused to third-party property or individuals. It also covers legal liabilities arising from accidents involving your vehicle.

Comprehensive Coverage: Honda Activa bike insurance offers coverage on all incidences that have the potential to damage your two-wheeler, including natural calamities, theft, fire and accident.

Along with the basic policy, you can also offer riders, which are add-ons for zero depreciation, return to invoice, etc. You can also have access to cashless garages for free repair and replacement services.

Claim Assistance: You can save on the Honda Activa bike insurance premium during renewal by avoiding filing a claim during the policy period. A tech-driven claim settlement process can help in faster settlements.

Buy Honda Activa Bike Insurance With A Few Easy Clicks

You can buy the Honda Activa bike insurance with just a few clicks.

First, you need to compare the policies available online for premium amounts and benefits. Once you are convinced about the provider :

Visit the website and choose to buy or renew your bike insurance policy Enter your bike details, registration details, city and the details of the earlier policy (if required) Provide your contact details, like email ID and mobile number, to get the quotation. Make the premium payment online and get the premium policy documents through email.

Wrapping Up

The Honda Activa continues to evolve, blending technology and practicality.. The 2025 version offers a mix of digital upgrades and steady performance. However, regardless of how advanced a vehicle is, having insurance coverage remains essential. Whether you are riding an old bike or looking for an upgrade, the right bike insurance helps ensure peace of mind on the road.

