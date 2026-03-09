From Niche to Mainstream Formula 1’s Growing Fan Culture in India

FanCode’s rapid rise reflects the surging popularity of Formula 1 in India. The platform has doubled its user base from 100 million in 2024 to over 200 million today, a sharp indicator of Indian fans’ growing appetite for premium global sporting action, particularly the high-octane world of F1 . Follow all the action from Formula 1 LIVE!

The sport’s footprint in India has expanded just as dramatically. Formula 1 fandom has grown from 60 million in 2024 to 78.8 million in 2026, underlining its evolution from a niche interest to one of the country’s fastest-growing sports properties. This momentum was at the heart of a candid conversation between Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode, and popular broadcaster Hrishi K (The Radio OG).

The discussion explored the rise of Formula 1’s fan culture in India and the pivotal role digital platforms are playing in accelerating that growth. Colaco highlighted the remarkable spike in engagement, from packed watch parties to thriving online communities dissecting race strategy and driver performance. Today’s fans, he noted, are not passive viewers; they track teams, drivers, tactics, and live data with unmatched intensity.

The 2026 Formula 1 season begins on March 8 with the curtain-raiser in Australia and promises to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory. Sweeping technical regulation changes, an 11-team grid featuring 22 drivers, and a 24-race global calendar have set the stage for a fiercely competitive year.

Revised aerodynamic rules aimed at reducing dirty air are enabling cars to race closer, resulting in more overtakes and wheel-to-wheel battles. Updated power unit regulations, featuring greater electrical deployment and fully sustainable fuels, add another strategic dimension while maintaining blistering speeds. The reset has tightened performance gaps, creating a more level playing field and opening the door for multiple contenders.

Fans can catch every race LIVE exclusively on FanCode, as the platform continues to power India’s fast-evolving sports consumption ecosystem, delivering seamless access, deeper engagement, and a growing community of passionate motorsport followers.

