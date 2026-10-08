Does Installing an Anti-Theft Device Affect Your Car Insurance Premium?

Installing an anti-theft device can do more than improve the security of your car. In some cases, it may also have an effect on the own damage portion of your motor insurance premium. However, not every alarm, lock or security accessory qualifies for this benefit.

An anti-theft device’s main benefit is added vehicle security; a possible own-damage premium discount may be an extra advantage. The device must meet applicable approval requirements, and the insurer should be informed. Premiums vary based on several factors.

The device generally needs to meet applicable approval requirements, and the final premium will still depend on several other factors linked to the vehicle and the policy.

Can an Anti-Theft Device Lower Your Car Insurance Premium?

Yes, an approved anti-theft device may help you receive a discount on the own damage component of your motor insurance premium. This may be relevant when taking new car insurance, especially when the vehicle already includes an approved security system, or you plan to install one.

The insurer may ask for details of the device before considering any applicable discount. The important point is that the benefit is linked to recognised security equipment. Installing any security accessory does not automatically reduce the premium.

How Does an Anti-Theft Device Affect Insurance?

Anti-theft devices are designed to make unauthorised access or theft more difficult. Since theft is one of the risks considered under own damage insurance, an approved security system may influence how that part of the policy is priced.

Factor What It Means For Insurance Approved security device May qualify for an own damage premium discount Ordinary accessory without required approval May not affect the premium Proper installation Helps establish that the device is fitted correctly Supporting documents May be required by the insurer Policy type Determines whether the benefit is relevant

Which Anti-theft Devices May Be Considered?

The device should meet the approval conditions recognised for motor insurance purposes. Depending on the vehicle and insurer requirements, relevant security systems may include:

Engine immobilisers that prevent unauthorised starting

Approved alarm systems that respond to forced entry

Recognised locking systems designed to restrict access

Other approved security devices fitted to the vehicle

The presence of a security feature alone is not enough. Its approval status and installation details may also matter.

Does It Affect Third Party Insurance?

An anti-theft device generally does not affect third party insurance in the same way because this cover deals with legal liability towards another person for injury, death or property damage.

It does not cover theft or damage to your own vehicle. Therefore, any anti-theft-related premium benefit is generally connected with the own damage component rather than the standalone third-party portion of a motor policy.

What Should You Check before Installing a Device?

Do not install a security accessory only because you expect an insurance discount. First check whether the device is recognised for insurance purposes.

Before installation, consider the following:

Check whether the device has the required approval.

Ask the insurer whether it can qualify for an own damage discount.

Use a proper installation service where required.

Keep the purchase invoice and installation documents.

Inform the insurer after fitting the device.

Confirm whether any policy update is needed.

These simple checks can help avoid confusion later.

Will Every Car Receive the Same Premium Benefit?

No, an anti-theft device is only one factor used while calculating the own damage premium.

The premium may also depend on factors such as:

Type and model of the car

Age of the vehicle

Insured declared value

Registration location

Previous claim history

Voluntary deductible selected

Optional covers added to the policy

As a result, two vehicles with similar security devices may still have different premiums.

Is Installing an Anti-theft Device Worth Considering?

The main purpose of an anti-theft device should be vehicle security. A possible premium benefit can be an additional advantage if the device meets the required conditions.

For a car owner, an approved security system can add another layer of protection against unauthorised use. At the same time, it may be considered while calculating the own damage premium, depending on the policy and insurer rules.

Conclusion

An approved anti-theft device may help reduce the own damage portion of a car insurance premium, subject to applicable terms and approval requirements. The same benefit generally does not apply to standalone third-party cover. Before installing a device for insurance purposes, check its approval status, keep the necessary documents and inform the insurer. The final premium will still depend on the vehicle, policy structure and other relevant rating factors.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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