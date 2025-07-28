Discover the best scenic drives in Munnar during the monsoon season

A trip to Munnar , Kerala’s beloved hill station, is every nature-loving family’s dream. Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is known for its rolling tea gardens, misty hills, and cool mountain air. Whether you're chasing waterfalls, sipping fresh tea, or simply soaking in panoramic valley views, Munnar offers a serene yet exciting escape.

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a perfect family destination known for its beauty, cool climate, and scenic drives.

And when it comes to planning the perfect family vacation in Munnar, choosing the right route, the right experiences, and the right stay—like at the Club Mahindra Munnar Resort—can make all the difference.

Best Routes for a Scenic Drive to Munnar

1. Kochi to Munnar (130 km, Approx. 4 Hours) – Most Popular Route

This is the most preferred route to Munnar, offering smooth roads, scenic beauty, and numerous pitstops.

Route: Kochi → Aluva → Kothamangalam → Adimali → Munnar

Road Condition: Very good, with wide stretches and manageable mountain curves.

Why Choose This Route?

Valley Views : Enjoy breathtaking sights as you gain altitude.

: Enjoy breathtaking sights as you gain altitude. Attractions En Route : Cheeyappara & Valara Waterfalls – great for short photo breaks Tea plantations near Adimali – a preview of what awaits in Munnar

: Convenient for Families: Well-connected, with fuel stations, eateries, and medical facilities.

2. Madurai to Munnar (160 km, Approx. 5 Hours) – Ideal for a Cultural Detour

Traveling from Tamil Nadu? This route gives you a taste of both culture and nature.

Route: Madurai → Theni → Bodinayakkanur → Munnar

Road Condition: Good, with winding hill roads in the final stretch.

Why Choose This Route?

Temple Stops : Explore the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai before the climb.

: Explore the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai before the climb. Western Ghats Drive : The ascent to Munnar is a photographer’s paradise.

: The ascent to Munnar is a photographer’s paradise. Quiet and Less Crowded: Ideal if you're looking to avoid tourist-heavy roads.

Best Experiences in Munnar for Families

1. Eravikulam National Park – Spot the Nilgiri Tahr

A guided trek through this national park gives you the chance to spot the endangered mountain goat, explore cloud-kissed peaks, and breathe in the fresh mountain air. Great for nature walks with kids.

2. Tea Museum – A Sip of History

Learn how Munnar’s world-famous tea is made. The interactive displays and tastings make it fun for all ages.

3. Mattupetty Dam & Kundala Lake – Boat Rides & Picnics

Enjoy pedal boating and family picnics with picture-perfect backdrops. The cool breeze and calm waters are perfect for a laid-back afternoon.

4. Top Station – For the Best Valley Views

Catch panoramic views of the Western Ghats and Tamil Nadu plains from this high-altitude viewpoint. Best visited early morning or late afternoon.

Jungle Vibes & Luxury Living at Club Mahindra Munnar Resort

After a day of exploring, come home to comfort at Club Mahindra Munnar Resort. Tucked amidst rolling tea estates and misty hills, this resort is designed to give families the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation.

What Makes It Special?

Spacious rooms with valley views

Local and international cuisine at the in-house restaurant

at the in-house restaurant Planned activities for kids and adults—nature walks, cooking classes, and more

for kids and adults—nature walks, cooking classes, and more Easy access to popular tourist spots in Munnar

to popular tourist spots in Munnar Warm hospitality that makes you feel at home

Whether it’s waking up to bird calls, sipping tea on your balcony, or enjoying an evening bonfire—this resort turns your Munnar vacation into a memorable family experience.

Neelakurinji bloom in Club Mahindra Munnar property in 2025



In 2025, Club Mahindra Munnar is one of the resorts in Munnar offering exclusive curated experiences around the Neelakurinji bloom, including guided treks, photography tours, and valley-view stays, making it the perfect base to witness this once-in-a-decade phenomenon.

Final Word

From winding roads and tea-scented air to wildlife parks and cozy resort stays, Munnar is the perfect family getaway. It’s not just about sightseeing—it's about bonding over nature, culture, and unforgettable experiences.

And with a Club Mahindra membership plan, you can stay at Club Mahindra Munnar, making your family trip even more special. So pack your bags, plan your route, and get ready to create a storybook vacation in the hills of Munnar.

