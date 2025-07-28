Discover the best scenic drives in Munnar during the monsoon season

Copyright © HT Media Limited
A trip to Munnar, Kerala’s beloved hill station, is every nature-loving family’s dream. Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is known for its rolling tea gardens, misty hills, and cool mountain air. Whether you're chasing waterfalls, sipping fresh tea, or simply soaking in panoramic valley views, Munnar offers a serene yet exciting escape.
And when it comes to planning the perfect family vacation in Munnar, choosing the right route, the right experiences, and the right stay—like at the Club Mahindra Munnar Resort—can make all the difference.
This is the most preferred route to Munnar, offering smooth roads, scenic beauty, and numerous pitstops.
Route: Kochi → Aluva → Kothamangalam → Adimali → Munnar
Road Condition: Very good, with wide stretches and manageable mountain curves.
Traveling from Tamil Nadu? This route gives you a taste of both culture and nature.
Route: Madurai → Theni → Bodinayakkanur → Munnar
Road Condition: Good, with winding hill roads in the final stretch.
A guided trek through this national park gives you the chance to spot the endangered mountain goat, explore cloud-kissed peaks, and breathe in the fresh mountain air. Great for nature walks with kids.
Learn how Munnar’s world-famous tea is made. The interactive displays and tastings make it fun for all ages.
Enjoy pedal boating and family picnics with picture-perfect backdrops. The cool breeze and calm waters are perfect for a laid-back afternoon.
Catch panoramic views of the Western Ghats and Tamil Nadu plains from this high-altitude viewpoint. Best visited early morning or late afternoon.
After a day of exploring, come home to comfort at Club Mahindra Munnar Resort. Tucked amidst rolling tea estates and misty hills, this resort is designed to give families the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation.
Whether it’s waking up to bird calls, sipping tea on your balcony, or enjoying an evening bonfire—this resort turns your Munnar vacation into a memorable family experience.
Neelakurinji bloom in Club Mahindra Munnar property in 2025
In 2025, Club Mahindra Munnar is one of the resorts in Munnar offering exclusive curated experiences around the Neelakurinji bloom, including guided treks, photography tours, and valley-view stays, making it the perfect base to witness this once-in-a-decade phenomenon.
From winding roads and tea-scented air to wildlife parks and cozy resort stays, Munnar is the perfect family getaway. It’s not just about sightseeing—it's about bonding over nature, culture, and unforgettable experiences.
And with a Club Mahindra membership plan, you can stay at Club Mahindra Munnar, making your family trip even more special. So pack your bags, plan your route, and get ready to create a storybook vacation in the hills of Munnar.