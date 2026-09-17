Can You Use a Non-network Garage and Still Make a Car Insurance Claim?

Yes, you can use a non-network garage and still make a claim. In such cases, the settlement is generally handled through reimbursement instead of a cashless facility. You may need to pay the repair bill first and submit the required documents to the insurer afterwards.

Opting for a garage outside the insurer's network modifies how repairs are settled. You need to cover costs first and seek reimbursement, while ensuring timely reporting and documentation to facilitate the claims process.

Under a car insurance policy, the reimbursed amount will depend on the damage assessment, eligible repair expenses, applicable deductions, and the terms and conditions stated in your policy.

The Key Difference Is How the Bill Is Settled

Choosing a garage outside the insurer’s network does not remove your right to claim. What changes is the payment process.

Repair Route How Payment Usually Works What You Need To Do Network garage The insurer settles the approved amount directly with the garage. Pay your applicable share and complete the required claim formalities. Non-network garage You pay the repair bill and seek reimbursement later. Keep original invoices, receipts and supporting claim documents.

Both routes remain subject to the terms and conditions of the policy and the insurer’s assessment of the loss.

What Happens When You Choose Your Own Garage?

A reimbursement claim involves a few additional responsibilities because the insurer is not settling the repair bill directly with the workshop.

Inform the Insurer before Repairs Begin

Report the accident or damage as soon as reasonably possible. Tell the insurer that you intend to use a garage outside its cashless network. Early intimation allows you to register the claim and understand the next steps before authorising repairs.

Allow the Damage to Be Assessed

The insurer may arrange an inspection or appoint a surveyor to assess the damage and estimate the admissible repair work. Starting major repairs before this assessment, unless circumstances make it unavoidable, can complicate the claim process.

Pay the Garage and Keep the Records

Once the required inspection and approval steps are complete, the garage can carry out the repairs. You will usually need to pay the bill yourself. Ask for proper invoices and payment receipts, and keep copies of estimates and repair-related documents.

Submit the Reimbursement Claim

After repairs, submit the required documents to your insurer. The insurer will review the claim and reimburse the admissible amount after applying relevant policy conditions and deductions.

What the Insurer Will Check before Reimbursement

Choosing a non-network garage mainly changes how your repair bill is settled. The insurer will still check whether the damage is covered, whether the claim process was followed, and whether the repair expenses are admissible.

With comprehensive insurance, eligible own-damage claims may be covered for specified events, subject to policy terms. Reimbursement can also depend on the surveyor’s assessment, depreciation, and the documents submitted to support the claim under the policy conditions applicable.

Why Early Intimation Matters More than Garage Choice

Many claim difficulties arise not from using a non-network garage, but from starting repairs before the insurer has an opportunity to inspect the damage. A timely claim intimation creates a clear record of the incident and allows the insurer to assess the loss properly.

If you must move the vehicle urgently for safety reasons, contact the insurer as soon as possible and follow the instructions they provide.

Documents That Help Support a Reimbursement Claim

The exact requirements can vary by insurer and claim situation, but you may need to provide:

A completed claim form

Vehicle registration details

Driving licence details

Policy information

Photographs of the damage

Repair estimate

Original repair invoice and payment receipt

Bank details for reimbursement

Police documentation where applicable

When a Non-network Garage May Be a Practical Choice

Using your preferred garage can make sense when you rely on a particular workshop or have limited network options nearby.

However, you may need to pay upfront and manage additional documentation. A network garage can be convenient when you prefer direct settlement of the approved repair amount.

Final Thoughts

Using a non-network garage does not necessarily stop you from making a car insurance claim. The main difference is that you may need to pay the repair bill first and then seek reimbursement from the insurer.

Informing the insurer early, completing the required inspection, and keeping all repair documents can make the process smoother. Before authorising repairs, check your policy terms and claim procedure so you understand the steps, documents, and expenses that may apply.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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