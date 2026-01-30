Bullet 350 or GT 650: Bring home your Royal Enfield easily with a two-wheeler

Owning a Royal Enfield is rarely an impulse decision. It is a moment you plan for. A moment when passion meets purpose. For many riders, that journey begins with the unmistakable presence of the Bullet 350. The calm thump, the upright stance, and the heritage it carries make it one of the most recognisable motorcycles on Indian roads. At the same time, there is another side to Royal Enfield that draws you in. The GT 650 . Sleek, performance-driven, and unmistakably modern. It speaks to a bolder riding style and a stronger road presence.

With high-value loans, simple eligibility and flexible repayment tenures, Bajaj Finance makes borrowing hassle-free for you.

Choosing between the Bullet 350 and the GT 650 is exciting. What often needs equal attention is how you finance that choice. Premium motorcycles deserve smart financial planning. Instead of paying a large amount upfront, a two-wheeler loan helps you own your Royal Enfield without putting pressure on your savings.

Trending Bikes Find more Bikes Matter Aera 105 kmph 105 kmph ₹1.83 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ather Energy Rizta 80 kmph 80 kmph ₹75,999 Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Classic 350 349 cc 349 cc 41.55 kmpl 41.55 kmpl ₹1.81 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda SP 125 123.94 cc 123.94 cc 63 kmpl 63 kmpl ₹86,378 Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Bullet 350 349 cc 349 cc 37 kmpl 37 kmpl ₹1.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Lenders like Bajaj Finance offer high-value two-wheeler loans that make your Royal Enfield purchase simple, structured, and stress-free. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan for your bike purchase.

High-value loan options: You can avail high-value loans of up to Rs. 21 lakh, giving you the freedom to choose the Royal Enfield bike you truly want. Your decision is driven by preference, not financial limits.

Up to 100% financing of the on-road price: With up to 100% financing of the on-road price of the bike, you do not need to worry about arranging a large upfront amount. Registration, insurance, and other charges can be covered under one loan, helping you preserve your savings.

Quick approval process: Once you are ready to buy, waiting should not slow you down. The quick approval process ensures that your purchase moves forward without unnecessary delays.

Simple eligibility and minimal documentation: Applying for a two-wheeler loan does not have to be complicated. With simple eligibility criteria and minimal documentation, the process remains smooth whether you are salaried or self-employed.

Flexible repayment tenures: You can choose repayment tenures that suit your income and lifestyle. This flexibility helps you plan EMIs comfortably, ensuring your monthly budget remains under control.

Why Bullet 350 and GT 650 appeal to different riders

The Bullet 350 stands for timeless appeal. You choose it when comfort, control, and a calm riding experience matter more than speed. It blends easily into daily life while still feeling special every time you ride.

Bullet 350 suits you if you want:

A relaxed posture for city and highway rides

A design rooted in heritage and confidence

A dependable bike for everyday use and longer journeys

For many riders, the Bullet 350 is not just a motorcycle. It is a long-term companion that continues to feel relevant across generations.

The GT 650, in contrast, reflects a bolder side of Royal Enfield. It is designed for riders who value performance, sharp styling, and a stronger road presence.

You lean towards the GT 650 when you want:

A café racer design that stands out

A more engaging ride on open roads

A bike that feels premium and progressive

For many, the GT 650 becomes a natural upgrade, offering a more expressive and performance-led Royal Enfield experience.

Whether your choice settles on Bullet 350 or moves towards the GT 650, one factor remains common. These are premium motorcycles. Paying the full amount in one go may not always align with how you prefer to manage your finances. A two-wheeler loan allows you to spread the cost across manageable monthly instalments. Instead of delaying your purchase or using up your savings, you maintain financial balance while enjoying your Royal Enfield from day one. With the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, you can benefit from high-value loans with simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork.

Ready to bring home your desired Royal Enfield bike. Go to the Bajaj Finserv website or download the app and start your two-wheeler loan application today.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

First Published Date: