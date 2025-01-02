Best Time to Visit Shimla for Snowfall and Enjoy the Most Scenic Drives

Located in the lap of the Himalayas, Shimla hill station is a popular escape for those looking to unwind and rejuvenate. However, Shimla’s true magic unfolds in winter when it transforms into a snow-covered wonderland, attracting snow enthusiasts and honeymooners alike.

Shimla, often called the Queen of Hills, is a timeless destination for travellers seeking natural beauty, colonial charm, and serene mountain vibes.

For those who wish to witnesssnowfall in Shimla, planning a road trip at the right time is crucial. Let’s explore thebest time to visit Shimla for Snowfall and experience the scenic drives along your road trip.

Best Time to Visit Shimla:

Thebest time to visit Shimla for snowfall is during the winter months, from December to February. This is when the hill station is blanketed in snow, creating a magical ambience that’s perfect for couples, families, and adventure seekers.

Best Drives around Shimla

1.Shimla to Kufri (Approximately 14 km)

A short drive from Shimla, Kufri is renowned for its panoramic views and adventure sports. The route is adorned with lush greenery and offers glimpses of snow-capped mountains.

2. Shimla to Fagu (Approximately 18 km)

This drive takes you through apple orchards and pine forests, leading to the tranquil village of Fagu. The serene environment and scenic landscapes make it a delightful journey.

3. Shimla to Kasauli (Approximately 70 km)

A longer drive, this route passes through Solan and offers a mix of mountainous terrain and forested areas, culminating in the quaint hill station of Kasauli, known for its colonial charm and serene ambiance.

4. Shimla to Manali via Kinnaur and Spiti

For those seeking an adventurous and extended road trip, this route traverses through the diverse landscapes of Kinnaur and Spiti, with the River Satluj accompanying parts of the journey. It's an ideal way to relax and unwind while exploring the varied topography of Himachal Pradesh.

5. Shimla to Jibhi

This scenic drive takes you through lush green valleys and peaceful rivers, leading to the serene village of Jibhi. The route is known for its breathtaking views and tranquil environment, making it a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.

How to Reach Shimla By Road – Experiencing the best scenic drive

Scenic Beauty Along the Delhi → Chandigarh → Shimla Route:

Flatlands to Hills Transition:

The drive begins on smooth highways with a flat terrain, providing a comfortable ride through Panipat and Karnal. These areas are dotted with lush farmlands and open skies.

As you approach Chandigarh, you’ll notice the gradual change in the landscape, transitioning into foothills.

The Shivalik Range

From Chandigarh onward, the scenery transforms dramatically. The winding roads climb steadily into the Shivalik Hills, revealing a panoramic view of lush pine forests.

During winter, snow-dusted trees and peaks create a postcard-perfect backdrop.

Pit Stops Add to the Charm

Murthal: Known for its famous roadside dhabas, this is the perfect spot to enjoy freshly cooked parathas before continuing your journey.

Kalka & Solan: These small towns feature serene monasteries, breweries, and quaint spots to enjoy the mountain air.

Scenic Beauty Along the Chandigarh → Kalka → Solan → Shimla Route:

Charming Hill Stations and Valleys

This shorter route is packed with natural beauty, with the roads lined by terraced fields and dense deodar forests.

Snow-laden paths and villages in winter add a magical vibe to the drive.

Sweeping Valley Views

As you approach Shimla, the valleys become more expansive, offering breathtaking views of cascading hills and occasional glimpses of streams running through the forests.

The altitude offers a vantage point to see mist rolling over the lower hills, especially during early mornings.

Highlight Stops:

Solan:Known for its charming small-town feel, enjoy a stroll or visit its famous monasteries.

Kandaghat:An ideal spot for photography with its vast vistas of pine-clad hills.

What to Expect in Winter

Snow-Capped Peaks:If you’re travelling during December or January, expect enchanting views of snow-covered rooftops, trees, and roads as you near Shimla.

Romantic Ambiance: Winter mist combined with glistening snow makes the drive atmospheric and serene.

Sunrise/Sunset Views:The golden hues of the sun against the white-draped landscape are a sight to behold.

You can reach Shimla By Train:The Kalka-Shimla toy train, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a must-try. The slow-paced journey through scenic tunnels, bridges, and forests is especially magical during snowfall.

By Air:The nearest airport is Jubbarhatti Airport, 22 km from Shimla. Alternatively, Chandigarh Airport, about 113 km away, is a better-connected option.

Where to stay in Shimla:

Club Mahindra Pristine Peaks Naldehra Resort is a charmingresort in Shimla that offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and lush greenery. Perfect for families and couples, it features cozy accommodations, delicious dining options, and activities that immerse you in the beauty of Himachal Pradesh. Whether you're exploring Naldehra's scenic landscapes or relaxing in thisresort in Himachal, it's an ideal retreat for all.

So, pack your bags, choose thebest month to visit Shimla, and get ready to create unforgettable memories in this winter wonderland!

Note to the reader: This article is part of HT Auto's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

