Best Drives to Kanha National Park & Jungle Safari Experience

A road trip to Kanha National Park is one of the most thrilling experiences for wildlife enthusiasts. Nestled in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, this lush green wilderness is home to the famous Kanha Tiger Reserve, where the majestic Bengal tiger roams freely. Whether you’re driving through scenic landscapes or embarking on a Jungle Safari at Kanha National Park, every moment of this adventure is bound to be unforgettable.

Best Routes to Kanha National Park

1. Jabalpur to Kanha (165 km, Approx. 4 Hours) – The Most Preferred Route

This is the most popular and convenient route to Kanha National Park, with well-maintained roads and stunning views of rivers, forests, and farmlands.

Route Details:

Route: Jabalpur → Mandla → Chiraidongri → Kanha

Road Condition: Excellent, with smooth highways and well-paved rural roads.

Why Choose This Route?

Scenic Beauty: As you leave Jabalpur, you’ll pass through lush greenery, small streams, and dense patches of forests. The stretch between Mandla and Kanha is particularly picturesque, with towering sal trees and an abundance of birdlife.

Attractions En Route:

Bhedaghat (Marble Rocks): If you have time, take a short detour to Bhedaghat, famous for its marble rock formations along the Narmada River.

Mandla: A small town rich in tribal culture, historical temples, and ghats along the Narmada River.

Ease of Travel: The roads are well-developed, and the short distance makes it an ideal choice for travelers seeking a hassle-free drive.

2. Nagpur to Kanha (260 km, Approx. 5-6 Hours) – A Wildlife Lover’s Dream Drive

If you’re traveling from Nagpur, Maharashtra, this route offers a unique opportunity to experience two tiger reserves in one trip! The road passes through Pench National Park, making it one of the most exciting routes for wildlife lovers.

Route Details:

Route: Nagpur → Ramtek → Seoni → Rukhad → Khawasa → Kisli Gate (Kanha)

Road Condition: Good, with some rough patches near forest areas.

Why Choose This Route?

Wildlife Encounters: As you drive through Pench National Park, keep your eyes open for deer, monkeys, and even tigers or leopards crossing the road!

Attractions En Route:

Pench National Park: Home to tigers, leopards, and wild dogs, a safari in Pench before heading to Kanha can be a great addition to your trip.

Ramtek Temple: An ancient temple on a hilltop, offering stunning panoramic views.

Photography Paradise: The drive through dense teak forests and open grasslands provides endless opportunities for nature photography.

3. Raipur to Kanha (220 km, Approx. 5 Hours) – An Offbeat and Tranquil Route

This lesser-explored route from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, is perfect for travelers looking for a quieter, more immersive experience with nature. It offers a mix of hilly terrain, tribal villages, and serene landscapes.

Route Details:

Route: Raipur → Simga → Kawardha → Chilpi Ghat → Mukki Gate (Kanha)

Road Condition: Generally good but with some winding roads through hilly terrain.

Why Choose This Route?

Cultural Experience: This route takes you through Kawardha, where you can explore the tribal heritage of the Baiga and Gond communities.

Attractions En Route:

Chilpi Ghat: A scenic mountain pass with stunning valley views and waterfalls.

Bhoramdeo Temple: Known as the "Khajuraho of Chhattisgarh," this ancient temple features intricate carvings and stunning architecture.

Less Traffic: Unlike other routes, this one is less crowded, making it a peaceful and enjoyable drive.

The Thrill of Jungle Safari at Kanha National Park

Once you enterKanha Tiger Reserve, the real adventure begins. TheJungle Safari at Kanha National Park is a heart-racing experience that takes you deep into one of India’s most well-preserved forests, home to the majesticRoyal Bengal Tiger. This vast wilderness, covering nearly 940 sq. km, is a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts, offering a chance to witness nature in its rawest form.

1. Morning Safari – The Best Time for Tiger Sightings

If your dream is to spot a Royal Bengal Tiger, then the morning safari is your best bet. Tigers are most active during the early hours when the jungle is still cool, and their movements are more frequent around water sources and open meadows.

Timings: Generally starts at sunrise and lasts for 4-5 hours.

Best Zones: The Kanha, Mukki, and Kisli zones are known for frequent tiger sightings.

Experience:

As the mist clears and the first rays of the sun filter through the dense sal and bamboo forests, you’ll feel an overwhelming sense of anticipation.

You might witness a tiger walking majestically through the grasslands, a leopard perched on a tree, or a pack of wild dogs on a morning hunt.

The golden light of dawn also provides the perfect conditions for photography, making every click frame-worthy.

2. Evening Safari – A Magical Experience in Golden Light

The evening safari in Kanha is nothing short of magical, as the golden hues of the setting sun bathe the jungle in warm, mesmerizing colours.

Timings: Begins in the afternoon and continues till sunset.

Best Zones: The Sarhi and Kisli zones offer incredible views of the Bamni Dadar (Sunset Point), one of the most scenic spots in Kanha.

Experience:

As the temperature drops, nocturnal creatures like jackals, civets, and owls start becoming active.

Herbivores such as barasingha, spotted deer, and sambar gather around water bodies, making them prime spots for predator activity.

Watching the sunset from Bamni Dadar, while the jungle gradually transitions from day to night, is an experience that will stay with you forever.

Staying at Club Mahindra Kanha

For those seeking a comfortable stay after a long day of wildlife exploration, Club Mahindra Kanha offers a nature-inspired retreat with modern amenities.

Prime Location – Close to the park’s safari gates

Guided Nature Walks – Learn about the local flora and fauna

Relaxing Stay – Comfortable cottages & regional cuisine

Members of Club Mahindra also enjoy access to 140+ resorts across India, making it a great option for frequent travelers.

More Wildlife Destinations to Explore

If you love Kanha National Park, you might also enjoy:

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand – India’s first tiger reserve

Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh – Inspiration for The Jungle Book

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan – Historic fort & tiger sightings

Plan Your Kanha Road Trip Today!

A road trip to Kanha promises breathtaking landscapes, thrilling safaris, and unforgettable wildlife encounters. Whether you're an adventure seeker or simply looking for a relaxing getaway, this destination has something for everyone.

