Apollo Tyres’ EnduTrax Experiential Drive Event in Jaipur: Showcasing Unmatched

16th, October 2024: Apollo Tyres recently hosted the second edition of EnduTrax Experiential Drive Event in Jaipur following the success of the first chapter at Natrax in Indore. This event further showcased Apollo’s commitment to rugged performance in tough and extreme environments, allowing industry’s top influential fleet owners to test the EnduTrax tyre range’s durability, uptime, and grip in a specially curated track.

The EnduTrax MA, MD, and MD+ tyres of the commercial vehicle segment are engineered to withstand demanding conditions and deliver excellence in bothon- and off-road applications, making them especially ideal forconstruction and infrastructure segments.

Toughness Meets Innovation

The EnduTrax range is designed for unmatchable reliability in extreme conditions and difficult terrains. Endutrax MD+ and MD designed for drive axles feature a rugged block design with reinforced shoulder blocks that provide excellent traction and durability.. EnduTrax MA equipped with an all-wheel pattern is designed for fitment on steer axle on rigid tippers and on trailer axle in tipper trailers. The complete range also possesses innovative cut- and chip- resistant technology which helps in promoting the durability and life of the tyre.

The Jaipur Event Experience

The second edition of the experiential drive was an immersive event that allowed our invited guests - 50+ top fleet customers to witness the Apollo EnduTrax’s unrelenting toughness in rugged terrains.The event featured curated tracks that simulated real-world challenges, including mud, gravel, slush and steep gradients. Attendees experienced the tyres’ performance firsthand in loaded trucks driven by trained professionals.

Amplifying the Event with Influencer Collaborations

To boost the event’s reach and impact, Apollo Tyres had partnered with prominent influencers from the automotive and adventure sectors. Their content not only highlighted the EnduTrax range’s performance but also built & increased user trust in the brand.

“Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Commercial, India and SAARC, commented on the event, “EnduTrax represents Apollo’s commitment to innovation in tyre durability and performance. The positive feedback from our top fleet customers reinforces our focus on delivering robust, reliable tyres that excel under challenging conditions."

