A Guide to Scenic Drives in the Stunning Landscapes of Sikkim

Sikkim, the enchanting Himalayan state of India, is a dream destination for travellers seeking breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and adventure. With its winding mountain roads, lush valleys, and snow-capped peaks, Sikkim tourism offers a paradise for road trip enthusiasts. But when is the best time to visit Sikkim, especially for scenic drives? Let’s explore the best season to visit Sikkim and the most picturesque routes to experience the beauty of this northeastern gem.

1. Gangtok to Nathula Pass (56 km)

One of the most iconic road trips in Sikkim, this drive takes you through winding mountain roads, alpine forests, and high-altitude terrains. The highlight is Tsomgo Lake, a stunning glacial lake that reflects the sky beautifully. Nathula Pass, at 14,140 feet, offers breathtaking views of the Indo-China border.

2. Gangtok to Lachen (107 km)

This drive is a mesmerizing journey through lush green valleys, waterfalls, and charming hamlets. Lachen serves as a gateway to the majestic Gurudongmar Lake, one of the highest lakes in the world. The road trip offers awe-inspiring views of the Himalayas and is perfect for nature lovers.

3. Lachen to Gurudongmar Lake (67 km)

A high-altitude adventure, this drive takes you through rugged terrain, with the landscape changing from green valleys to arid mountain deserts. Gurudongmar Lake, situated at 17,800 feet, is a sight to behold, with its partially frozen waters creating a surreal effect.

4. Gangtok to Lachung (103 km)

A breathtaking drive through the Yumthang Valley, often referred to as the “Valley of Flowers." This route offers spectacular views of snow-covered peaks, meandering rivers, and blooming flowers during spring.

5. Pelling to Yuksom (40 km)

A short but stunning drive, this route takes you through dense forests, waterfalls, and serene villages. Yuksom, the historical capital of Sikkim, is known for its monasteries and as the starting point for the famous Goecha La trek.

6. Ravangla to Namchi (26 km)

A scenic drive offering stunning views of Mt. Kanchenjunga and beautiful Buddhist monasteries. The highlight of this journey is the giant statue of Guru Padmasambhava at Samdruptse Hill.

Where to stay when you are travelling to Sikkim

If you are trying to visit during any of the seasons, you can stay at any of the Club Mahindra properties in Sikkim.

The best time to visit Sikkim largely depends on what you seek—lush greenery in monsoon, blooming flowers in spring, or snow-covered landscapes in winter. If you are wondering about the best month to go to Sikkim, consider spring and autumn for the best travel experience. No matter when you visit,Sikkim tourism offers scenic drives and an unforgettable experience with nature’s finest views.

Best Time to Visit Sikkim

Spring (March to May)

Spring is the best season to visit Sikkim, as the valleys come alive with blooming rhododendrons and orchids. The weather is pleasant, with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 25°C, making it ideal for sightseeing and road trips.

Monsoon (June to September)

While the lush green landscapes during monsoon are mesmerizing, landslides and slippery roads make road trips risky. However, if you enjoy mist-covered valleys and fewer crowds, this season offers a different charm for Sikkim tourism.

Autumn (October to November)

Autumn is another fantastic time to explore Sikkim tourism, with clear skies, stunning views of the Himalayas, and mild temperatures. The roads are in good condition, making it perfect for scenic drives.

Winter (December to February)

Winter transforms Sikkim into a snowy wonderland, especially in North Sikkim. However, some high-altitude passes may be closed due to heavy snowfall. For those who love snow-covered landscapes and chilly adventures, winter is the best season to visit Sikkim.

