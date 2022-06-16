Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > BGauss Bike > B8 > Bike Offers in Faridabad

Check latest offers on your bike

BGauss B8 Bike Discount Offers in Faridabad

Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.

Check Latest Offers in Faridabad

Hero Xtreme 160r
Bring Home Hero Vehicle at Low Down Payment of Rs. 7,999 + E…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc & 2 more..
Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc
₹ 1 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc
₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition
₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Jul
View Complete Offer

Hero Splendor Plus
Bring Home Hero Vehicle at Low Down Payment of Rs. 7,999 + E…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Hero Splendor Plus Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6 & 4 more..
Hero Splendor Plus Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹ 60,310
Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹ 62,650
Hero Splendor Plus Black and Accent
₹ 65,605
Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel and i3S BS6
₹ 63,810
Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition
₹ 67,405
Expiring on 01 Jul
View Complete Offer

Hero Hf Deluxe
Bring Home Hero Vehicle at Low Down Payment of Rs. 7,999 + E…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Hero HF Deluxe 100 & 5 more..
Hero HF Deluxe 100
₹ 49,100
Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Spoke Wheel
₹ 47,385
Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel
₹ 48,385
Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel
₹ 56,775
Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹ 56,700
Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S
₹ 58,100
Expiring on 01 Jul
View Complete Offer

Hero Glamour
Bring Home Hero Vehicle at Low Down Payment of Rs. 7,999 + E…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Hero Glamour Drum & 5 more..
Hero Glamour Drum
₹ 70,716
Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Drum Brake
₹ 73,600
Hero Glamour Drum 100 Million Edition
₹ 74,200
Hero Glamour Disc
₹ 74,216
Hero Glamour Blaze Edition Disc Brake
₹ 77,100
Hero Glamour Disc 100 Million Edition
₹ 77,700
Expiring on 01 Jul
View Complete Offer

Honda Activa 6g
Bring Home Honda Activa at Low Down Payment of Rs. 5,999 + R…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Honda Activa 6G STD & 3 more..
Honda Activa 6G STD
₹ 65,573
Honda Activa 6G 20th Year Anniversary Edition STD
₹ 68,705
Honda Activa 6G DLX
₹ 67,073
Honda Activa 6G 20th Year Anniversary Edition DLX
₹ 70,450
Expiring on 01 Jul
View Complete Offer

M2GO X1
Buy Now The BMW X1 and Get Assured Buyback up to 54% + All-I…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on sdrive20isportx
sdrive20isportx
Expiring on 01 Jul
View Complete Offer

Honda Activa 125
Bring Home Honda Activa at Low Down Payment of Rs. 5,999 + R…
Available in Faridabad
Applicable on Honda Activa 125 Drum & 2 more..
Honda Activa 125 Drum
₹ 69,961
Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy
₹ 73,561
Honda Activa 125 Disc
₹ 77,011
Expiring on 01 Jul
View Complete Offer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW COMPLETE OFFER you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city

Locate Bgauss Dealers in Faridabad

No Bgauss Dealers Found in Faridabad

Offers By Brand

View More Brands

Offers by City

Popular Cities with offers

Delhi
Kolkata
Ahmedabad
Mumbai
Chennai
Hyderabad
Pune
Bangalore

Choose Offers by Brand & City

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
RoyalEnfield Classic 350

RoyalEnfield Classic 350

349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

124.7 cc
₹ 70,716 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

97.2 cc
₹ 47,385 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

162.7 cc
₹ 94,740 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha FZS 25

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue