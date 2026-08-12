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Bajaj Platina 110 Bike Discount Offers in Kolhapur
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We have Offers available on following models in Kolhapur
Honda Livo
Bring Home Honda Livo : Enjoy an instant discount of up to ₹…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on Drum & 1 more..
Drum
₹ 81,651
Disc
₹ 85,651
Expired
Hero Splendor Plus
Bring Home Hero Splendor Plus : Exchange Bonus up to Rs. 1,…
Available in Kolhapur
Applicable on STD & 3 more..
STD
₹ 77,557
Black and Accent
₹ 78,380
I3S
₹ 78,710
Million Edition
₹ 80,331
Expired
Kadam Bajaj, Kadamwadi
R/o 266, Near Rajdhani Hotel,Patolewadi,Kolhapur, kolhapur, Maharashtra 416006
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