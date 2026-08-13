Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Bajaj Bike > Chetak > Bike Offers in Mangalore
Bajaj Chetak Bike Discount Offers in Mangalore
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
Check Latest Offers on Bajaj in Mangalore
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bring Home Bajaj Pulsar 125: Cash discount up to ₹3000. T&C …
Available in Mangalore
Applicable on Neon Single Seat & 2 more..
Neon Single Seat
₹ 85,178
Carbon Fiber Single Seat
₹ 92,320
Carbon Fiber Split Seat
₹ 94,451
Expiring on 01 Sep
Supreme Auto - Surathkal, Surathkal
Main Rd, Thadambail,Surathkal,Dodda Kopla,Mangalore, mangalore, Karnataka 575004
Supreme Bajaj - Marnamikatte, Marnamikatte
Shalom Shopping Complex, Valcencia,Mangalore, mangalore, Karnataka 575002
Supreme Bajaj - Kottara, Kottara, Chowki
DSK Complex, NH 66,Kottara Chowki,Mangalore, mangalore, Karnataka 575008
Supreme Auto - B C Road, Bantwal
Seeta Building, MangloreBanglore Highway,Mangalore, mangalore, Karnataka 574219
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Matter Aera
₹ 1.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.38 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
₹ 1.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Ampere Magnus Grand
₹ 90 *Onwards