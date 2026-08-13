Home > New Bikes > Bike Offers > Bajaj Bike > Avenger Cruise 220 > Bike Offers in Guwahati
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Bike Discount Offers in Guwahati
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Guwahati
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Exchange Bon…
Available in Guwahati
Applicable on Base & 3 more..
Base
₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Base Premium
₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Mid
₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Top
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
Unnati Motors, Beltola
D.N. Tower, Opposite Megha Plaza,Basistha Chariali,Guwahati, guwahati, Assam 781029
Metal Bikes Bajaj - Ambikagirinagar, Ambikagirinagar
Zoo Road, Near Jonali Bus Stop,Guwahati, guwahati, Assam 781024
Metal Bikes Bajaj, Adabari
A.T. Road, North Jalukbari,Guwahati, guwahati, Assam 781012
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending Bikes
Matter Aera
₹ 1.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.38 Lakhs*Onwards
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
₹ 1.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Ampere Magnus Grand
₹ 90 *Onwards