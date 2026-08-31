Volvo India lists EX90 and ES90 on official website ahead of October 12 launch

Volvo India has listed the EX90 SUV and ES90 sedan on its official website ahead of their official India launch on October 12. The Volvo EX90 and Volvo ES90 models will be launched in India as part of the Swedish automaker’s larger plans for the country. These two electric cars will follow in the footsteps of the Volvo XC60 and Volvo XC90 SUVs that were launched in the Indian market in 2025.

The Swedish luxury auto manufacturer has listed both the upcoming electric cars on its official website. However, the automaker has not revealed any key details of these two models.

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90 is the flagship SUV of the auto company. Slated to launch on October 12, the Volvo EX90 will compete with rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV as well as future models from BMW and Audi. The Volvo EX90 gets a boxy shape like its ICE sibling, but sports an extended feature list, which includes multi-zone climate control, dual digital screens, leather upholstery, a full LED light package and level 2 ADAS.

The international market-spec Volvo EX90 is available in both RWD and AWD configurations. Expect the India-spec model to get AWD. The AWD version of the EX90 is capable of running up to 650 km on a single charge. The electric propulsion system onboard the electric SUV is capable of churning out more than 500 Nm of torque.

Volvo ES90

The Volvo ES90 is going to be an interesting product from the automaker, considering the shrinking demand and market share of sedans. It will be positioned in a segment that is relatively untapped space. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals like the BMW i7 sedan. The BMW ES90 looks similar to its ICE sibling. It carries the same square lines, T-shaped headlights and C-shaped tail lamps. The BMW ES90 comes with a 92 kWh battery pack, promising 625 km range on a single charge. It gets an optional AWD. However, it is not clear what the India-spec model will get.

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