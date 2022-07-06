Volkswagen resumes ID. Buzz production, fixes battery issues

Volkswagen has resumed manufacturing its ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo vehicles at its Hanover plant in Germany. The production resumes after a brief pause announced in late June after Volkswagen detected quality issues with the battery packs of these electric vehicles. As the car brand estimated initially, the production halt lasted a week before it restarted on July 4, reports Automobilwoche.

The automaker claims to have identified and fixed the battery issue. It also claimed that the new battery packs that are currently being used come fully meet VWCV's quality standards. The cell modules of the impacted battery packs didn't deliver the required performance. This resulted in voltage drops, reducing the electric vehicle's driving range significantly. Also, it could negatively impact the battery's lifespan.

Volkswagen claimed previously that the ID. Buzz is its most emotional vehicle so far as it comes bearing the rich legacy of the VW microbes from the 70s. Since the production of the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo started in Hanover in early June, and around 500 units of the EV have been produced. However, they are yet to be delivered to customers.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric van comes in three different variants. While the passenger vehicle is the main EV, it also comes with a ride-hailing focused derivative and a cargo variant as well. ID. Buzz came with a design that closely follows the design philosophy of the original concept it showcased. Interior of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz comes with a host of advanced technologies and occupant-focused features. The three different variants of the ID. Buzz come with different powertrain variations as well.

